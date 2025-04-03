Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 3, get free skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for April 3, get free skins and diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max's new set of redeem codes for April 3 has been released. Use them to score weapon skins and diamonds for free

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled a new collection of redeem codes for today, giving players a chance to claim various exclusive in-game rewards for free. These codes unlock items such as weapon skins, diamonds, character outfits, and other valuable content aimed at making gameplay better.
 
These limited-time codes provide a chance to secure premium content without spending real money. To make the most of this offer, players can refer to the list of active codes below, along with a simple step-by-step guide on how to redeem them.
 
As the codes are only valid for a short time, players are encouraged to use them promptly before they expire.
 
 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

 
As per a report by India Today Gaming, active redeem codes for April 3, 2025 are:
  • FFSKTX2QF2N5
  • NPTF2FWXPLV7
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFRPXQ3KMGT9
  • FVTXQ5KMFLPZ
  • FFNFSXTPQML2
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • FFNRWTXPFKQ8
  • FFNGYZPPKNLX7
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • FPUSG9XQTLMY
  • RDNAFV7KXTQ4
  • FF6WXQ9STKY3

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.

  After a redeem code is successfully used, the rewards tied to it are automatically sent to the player’s in-game mailbox, while items like gold and diamonds are added instantly to their account balance.
 
Among the rewards are exclusive items such as Rebel Academy-themed outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other limited-edition collectibles that improve both gameplay and character customisation.
 
However, these rewards are given on a first-come, first-served basis, with only the first 500 players each day able to claim them. Moreover, each code remains active for just 12 hours, making it vital for players to redeem them as soon as possible to secure the benefits.
 

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

