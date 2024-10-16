Krafton India introduces Deepika Padukone avatars in BGMI game: Know more

Business Standard
Deepika Padukone will debut in BGMI as a playable character, featuring two new avatars. Players can participate in an in-game contest from October 17 to November 4, offering rewards to participants

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

South Korean video game publisher Krafton has collaborated with Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, with her debut in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) scheduled for October 17. Krafton has announced that players can participate in an in-game contest from October 17 to November 4, offering rewards to players.
"We are incredibly excited to bring Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone into the world of BGMI. This collaboration marks a significant step in Krafton India's commitment to introducing new in-game experiences that deeply resonate with our players. Deepika’s unparalleled style and presence will not only elevate the gameplay experience but also set a new benchmark for immersive content in India's gaming landscape," said Siddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development at Krafton India.
 

Deepika Padukone is set to make her debut in BGMI as a playable character, featuring two new avatars. The latest update will also introduce a variety of outfits, weapon skins, vehicle cosmetics, and more, enabling players to fully embrace Deepika Padukone's style in the game. Players can choose between two glamorous new skins: the DP Ice Queen Guardian Set and the DP Glamour Gladiator Set, along with the DP Techno Fairy Punk Set. Players can also unlock cosmetics based on the actress, such as DP Starlight Ride (Buggy Skin), DP Firestorm Havoc (Gun Skin), DP Drift Parachute, and DP Quantum Quake (Upgradable Gun).

In-game contest: Details

Players can take on missions related to Deepika Padukone events to earn 'Chakris,' which can be exchanged for in-game rewards. Accumulating 3,000 Chakris enables players to claim the 'Nightingale Dancer Set' and participate in the contest. To enter, participants must create a short video showcasing their BGMI gameplay using specific hashtags and complete a Google form with their information for a chance to win prizes.

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:43 PM IST

