Xiaomi confirms Redmi 13, Buds 5C, RVC X10 launch for July 9: Check details

China’s Xiaomi is celebrating its tenth-year anniversary in India. On the occasion, the company is set to launch a range of new products, including the budget Redmi 13 5G smartphone and Redmi Buds 5C wireless earbuds. These will be joined by new launches in ecosystem products such as Xiaomi RVC X10 robotic vacuum cleaner, Xiaomi Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh, and Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh.

Xiaomi 10-year anniversary: Livestream details Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Xiaomi will be unveiling its range of new products, including the Redmi 13 5G smartphone, in India during the “Xiaomi India Turns 10” event. The event is scheduled for July 9 and will kick off at 12 pm. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official website and official YouTube channel. You can also watch the launch livestream in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G: Details

In a run-up to the launch Xiaomi has confirmed various key specification details about the Redmi 13 5G smartphone. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE processor, the smartphone will support 5G connectivity. Xiaomi said that the smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate, which it said will be the largest in its segment. The smartphone will be offered in Hawaiian Blue, Orchid Pink, and Black Diamond colours.

Redmi Buds 5C: Details

The Redmi Buds 5C wireless earbuds will offer Hybrid Active Noise cancelling (ANC) technology and are will be equipped with 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers. Xiaomi said that the wireless earbuds will offer rich, high-quality sound with powerful bass and crisp highs. The buds will come with a quad-mic setup with artificial intelligence enabled environmental noise cancelling (ENC) for clear voice reception while eliminating background noises, said Xiaomi. The Redmi 5C will be available in three colours – Acoustic Black, Symphony Blue and Bass White.

Xiaomi RVC X10: Details

The Xiaomi RVC X10 robotic vacuum cleaner will feature LDS laser navigation technology for mapping and navigation around the house. The vacuum cleaner will offer 4000Pa suction power for removing dust and debris. The robotic vacuum cleaner will come along with an automatic cleaning station that offers suction power of 17000Pa to clean up the RVC. The RVC X10 will be powered by a 5200mAh battery, which it is said will offer 180 minutes of cleaning on a single charge.

Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 22.5W Fast Charge and Pocket Power Bank 10000mAh: Details

Xiaomi said that the new power banks will combine functionality with aesthetics. The company said that the Pocket Power Bank and 4i 22.5W Fast Charge will come with a 9-layer safety protection system, 22.5W fast charging support, Power Delivery, and Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Xiaomi 10-year anniversary: Watch livestream

