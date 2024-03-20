Apple iPad Air shipping out of China ahead of potential launch on March 26

Apple has reportedly started shipping the 2024 iPad Air to other countries from its manufacturing hubs in China. The iPad Air is likely to launch alongside the iPad Pro on March 26. As reported by MacRumors, there would be two variants of the 2024 iPad Air which are being shipped to overseas locations from China.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg had reported that Apple has new devices for release in the coming weeks. The list of these devices included - revamped iPad Pro models, updated iPad Air, and other accessories such as new Apple Pencils and Magic Keyboards.

iPad Air: What to expect

The next-generation iPad Air would likely be offered in a new 12.9-inch display option, alongside the standard 10.9-inch model. Among the core upgrades expected from the 2024 model is the Apple M2 chip. As for seasonal upgrades, the sixth-generation iPad Air is expected to get a rear camera redesign with a rectangular camera bump housing the sensor as well as a flash. Other notable features may include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Apple iPad Pro: What to expect

Similar to the upcoming iPad Air, the next generation of iPad Pro would likely be offered in multiple display options, including an 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. More importantly, these models are expected to be the first to sport an OLED panel, which would allow the iPad Pro 2024 models to feature variable refresh rates to as low as 10 Hz. The iPad Pro 2024 models would likely be powered by an M3 chip and support MagSafe wireless charging. It is likely that the upcoming iPad Pro model would get a redesigned rear camera bump following a similar design as the upcoming iPad Air. However, it may even get the front camera in landscape orientation.