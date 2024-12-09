Business Standard
Make AI in India, work for India is vision for nation's AI revolution: Min

MoS Jitin Prasada added that the internet today is not merely a tool for connectivity, but a backbone of economies, societies, and individual aspirations

Our vision is to make AI in India and make AI work for India, as well as AI for all: Jitin Prasada | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Union Minister Jitin Prasada on Monday asserted the vision to develop artificial intelligence (AI) in India, for India, and all, and said the country is poised for an AI revolution.

Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, in a keynote address at the India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) 2024, said India is not only the largest democracy, but also a vibrant digital economy setting new benchmarks for innovation and inclusivity.

He said discussions today should not only focus on addressing the challenges of internet governance but also on exploring transformative solutions.

"Artificial intelligence is a cornerstone of these transformative solutions. Our vision is to make AI in India and make AI work for India, as well as AI for all. Today, India is placed for a transformative AI revolution," he said.

 

The minister quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "If earlier, human civilisations were based around rivers and oceans, then later around highwaystoday's civilizations shall be based around fibre optic cables; that is the internet.

He added that the internet today is not merely a tool for connectivity, but a backbone of economies, societies, and individual aspirations.

"India has consistently demonstrated its firm's conviction to establish global shared principles in an open, free, and secure digital and technological future for all. Its participation in shaping the UN-proposed Global Digital Compact (GDC) remains crucial, Prasada said.

The GDC is a proposed initiative by the United Nations aimed at establishing shared principles for the responsible use of digital technologies. It aims to shape a future where digital technologies are accessible, equitable, and secure for all citizens globally.

India's transformative journey over the last decade, marked by rapid digitalisation and digital successes like UPI, Aadhaar, and Digital India, serves as a model for other nations, the minister further said.

"95 per cent of our villages have been linked with 3G, 4G connectivity, with a special focus on most inaccessible areas. Our technology-enabled startup ecosystem has reached 600-plus districts in the country, with more than half of them being led by womenFrom direct benefit transfers to our DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure), our technological solutions have set new records in governance.

"We'll ensure that technology becomes the force multiplier in the country and provides opportunities to everyone," he said.

Yet, alongside all this progress, it is important to address the critical challenges of cybersecurity threats, misinformation, and network disruptions, he noted.

"A robust internet infrastructure cannot exist without adopting advanced security protocols and real-time threat detection systems. This will ensure that our digital networks remain reliable and secure, even in the face of evolving challenges. The key to achieving this lies in collaboration, driven by engaging with a wide variety of stakeholders of whom the most significant are the users of the net, he voiced.

Advocating for building a green and sustainable internet, Prasada said the rapid growth of the digital economy comes with environmental challenges, such as high energy consumption of data centres and electronic waste.

He urged stakeholders to integrate sustainability into their digital strategies.

The IIGF 2024, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI), is being held on December 9-10, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

