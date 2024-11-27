Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Need to make laws more strict to curb vulgarity on social media: Vaishnaw

Need to make laws more strict to curb vulgarity on social media: Vaishnaw

There is a need to make existing laws more stringent to curb vulgar content on social media platforms, Vaishnaw said amid din in the House

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said there is a need to make existing laws more stringent to curb vulgar content on social media platforms.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, the Information and Broadcasting Minister said the Parliamentary Standing Committee should take up the issue and also called for a consensus to frame more strict laws in this regard.

Earlier, there were editorial checks and it was decided whether something was right or wrong, but those checks have ended. Today, social media is a platform for the freedom of press but it is uncontrolled and there is vulgar content, the minister said during the Question Hour.

 

There is a need to make existing laws more stringent to curb vulgar content on social media platforms, Vaishnaw said amid din in the House.

He was responding to questions by BJP member Arun Govil about existing mechanisms to check the illegal telecast of vulgar and sex-related content through social media platforms and whether the government proposes to make the existing laws more stringent keeping in view the fact that the said laws are "not much effective to stop misuse of these platforms".

The government has notified Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules, 2021) under the Information Technology Act, 2000. It provides for a code of ethics for publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms) and that OTT platforms put in place adequate safeguards for restricting age-inappropriate content for children.

In a written reply, Vaishnaw said the ministry blocked 18 OTT platforms for publishing obscene and vulgar content.

More From This Section

iQOO 13

iQOO confirms 4-year OS and 5-year security updates for upcoming flagship

AI, Artificial Intelligence

AI, GenAI next major game changers; will remain impactful: NTT executive

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: What to expect from upcoming flagship smartphone

Search on ChatGPT app for iOS

ChatGPT update enables Search shortcut on iPhone: What is it, how it works

OnePlus OxygenOS 15

OnePlus Open receives Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 in India: What's new

So far as the content on intermediary platforms like YouTube and Facebook is concerned, IT Rules, 2021 cast certain obligations on such platforms.

These platforms need to make reasonable efforts by themselves and to cause the user of their computer resource to not host, display, upload, modify, publish, transmit, etc. knowingly and intentionally any information which is obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, invasive of another's privacy, including bodily privacy, insulting or harassing on the basis of gender, racially or ethnically objectionable, or that is harmful to child, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Public participation needed in formulation of laws, policies: Om Birla

Supreme Court, SC

Marital rape: SC to decide validity of laws granting immunity to husbands

Lady justice

Justice will no longer be 'blind': Supreme Court embraces new symbolism

Supreme Court, SC

Probe can't be thwarted by quashing FIR if prima facie case evident: SC

fiscal deficit, manufacturing

Clear laws, SOPs needed to protect workers, manufacturers' interests: GTRI

Topics : laws Social Media IT ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERailtel Share PriceCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon