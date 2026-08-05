Meta apologises to Vaishnaw over erroneous takedown of PM Modi's post

Social media conglomerate Meta on Wednesday formally apologised for the erroneous takedown of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video addressing students and assured the government that, going forward, the company would be "extremely careful" when dealing with posts by prominent personalities with verified accounts.

"I apologised to the minister on behalf of Meta for the error restricting PM Modi's post," Joel Kaplan, chief global affairs officer, Meta, said in a statement after his meeting with Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The meeting between Vaishnaw and Kaplan lasted for roughly 20 minutes, during which Meta's team also explained the reasons behind the inadvertent takedown of Modi's video post on Facebook, in which he was addressing students protesting the alleged leak of question papers for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), according to sources.

"They (Meta) explained that PM Modi's post was inadvertently flagged by Meta's internal artificial intelligence (AI) systems as a deepfake post owing to the sudden surge in the number of visitors to the post. While it was taken down in error, the post was quickly restored," a source present at the meeting said.

An email sent to Meta seeking its response on the issues raised during the meeting did not elicit any response.

Kaplan was accompanied by Neil Potts, vice-president, public policy, Meta; Rafael Frankel, head of Asia Pacific public policy; Aman Jain, head of public policy, India; and other senior executives.

Earlier in the day, Kaplan and his team also met Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan and other senior officials.

The meeting lasted about 45 minutes, during which ministry officials questioned Meta executives on several issues, including the presence of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), the takedown of Modi's post, the presence and proliferation of deepfake content across Meta's platforms, as well as the intermediary's inaction on issues raised by the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), sources said.

While media reports claimed that Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg had also apologised to the government, this could not be independently verified.

"They (Meta) agreed that there had been some gaps in their automated CSAM monitoring and takedown systems and have agreed to further strengthen the number of people working on the issue. We have given them a list of issues that need to be worked on and will seek a response on the action taken in due course," a senior government official present at both meetings said.

In addition, Meta was cautioned to strengthen its internal systems to better handle paid posts and advertisements, and that it could not always claim safe harbour, especially in such situations, another official said.