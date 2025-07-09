Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Meta invests $3.5 bn in world's largest eye-wear maker in AI glasses push

Meta invests $3.5 bn in world's largest eye-wear maker in AI glasses push

Facebook parent Meta acquired just under 3 per cent of Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica. Menlo Park, California-based Meta is considering further investment

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses at a Ray Ban store in London. Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

By Kurt Wagner, Tommaso Ebhardt & Daniele Lepido
 
Meta Plaforms Inc. bought a minority stake in the world’s largest eye-wear maker EssilorLuxottica SA, a deal that increases the US tech giant’s financial commitment to the fast-growing smart glasses industry, according to people familiar with the matter. 
Facebook parent Meta acquired just under 3 per cent of Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, a stake worth around €3 billion ($3.5 billion) at the current market price, said the people, who asked not to be identified because deliberations are private. Menlo Park, California-based Meta is considering further investment that could build the stake to around 5 per cent over time, the people added, though those plans could still change.
 
 
EssilorLuxottica’s American depositary receipts rose as much as 6.9 per cent to $148, their biggest intraday jump since April 9. Representatives for Meta and EssilorLuxottica declined to comment. 
 
Meta’s investment in the eyewear giant deepens the relationship between the two companies, which have partnered over the past several years to develop AI-powered smart glasses. Meta currently sells a pair of Ray-Ban glasses, first debuted in 2021, with built-in cameras and an AI assistant. Last month, it launched separate Oakley-branded glasses with EssilorLuxottica. EssilorLuxottica Chief Executive Officer Francesco Milleri said last year that Meta was interested in taking a stake the company, but that plan hadn’t materialized until now. 

The deal aligns with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s commitment to AI, which has become a top priority and major expense for the company. Smart glasses are a key part of that plan. While Meta has historically had to deliver its apps and services via smartphones created by competitors, glasses offer Meta a chance to build its own hardware and control its own distribution, Zuckerberg has said. The arrangement gives Meta the advantage of having more detailed manufacturing knowledge and global distribution networks, fundamental to turning its smart glasses into mass-market products. 
 
For EssilorLuxottica, the deal provides a deeper presence in the tech world, which would be helpful if Meta’s futuristic bets pay off. Meta is also betting on the idea that people will one day work and play while wearing headsets or glasses.
 
Shares of Warby Parker, a competing glasses-maker, rose as much as 4.3 per cent on Bloomberg’s report.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

