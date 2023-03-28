Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones go on sale: Price, offers

The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones from Samsung are now available for purchase in India. Launched recently, the smartphones are available on Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung online, and other online platforms.

The Galaxy A54 5G is offered in awesome lime, awesome graphite, and awesome violet colours. It if offered in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage variants, both with 8GB RAM, at Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999. As for the introductory offers, there is a Rs 3,000 cashback on select bank cards and up to Rs 2,500 bonus value in exchange deals.

The Galaxy A34 5G is offered in awesome silver colour, besides awesome lime and awesome graphite. It is available in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage variants, both with 8GB RAM, at Rs 30,999 and Rs 32,999. The smartphone is offered with introductory offers that are available with Galaxy A54 5G.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are IP67 rated for spill and splash resistance. The smartphones can withstand 1 meter of fresh water for up to 30 minutes, said Samsung. They can also resist dust and sand, according to the company. Both the smartphones feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the screen for scratch and drop protection. Similar glass protection extends to the back cover in the Galaxy A54 5G

As for the imaging, the Galaxy A54 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor. The Galaxy A34 5G sports a 48MP primary camera sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor. Both the smartphones have a 5MP macro lens, besides wide and ultra-wide camera sensor. The smartphones are first in the A-series to get Samsung ‘Nightography’ feature, which it introduced with the Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 sport super AMOLED screens of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphones are powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. Other features include microSD card slot for storage expansion (up to 1TB), Knox protection, Voice Focus, Samsung Pass, and Samsung Wallet.

Both the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G ships with Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 interface. The smartphones are to receive four OS updates and 5 years of security updates, according to Samsung.