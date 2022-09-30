WhatsApp hacked? Here's how to check if someone else is using your account

Meta-owned is end-to-end encrypted and messages are stored on your device, so someone else accessing your account on another device cannot read your past conversations. Yet, if you suspect someone else is using your account, you must notify your family and friends as that person can impersonate you in chats and groups.

Never share your SMS verification code with others, not even family or friends. In case, you share your code and lose access to your WhatsApp account, read the instructions below to recover your WhatsApp account. Be cautious of who has physical access to your phone, they can use your WhatsApp account without your permission.

It is also important to note that, if you receive an email asking you to reset the two-step registration code or verification PIN without requesting, do not click on the link. This means someone is trying to get access to your phone number on WhatsApp.

Want to protect your WhatsApp account? Follow these steps

Never share 6-digit registration code you received via SMS with others

Enable two-step verification: Tap Settings > Account > Two-step verification

Create a PIN and provide an email address in case you forget the PIN

Protect your WhatsApp data

Allow only your contacts to see your profile picture

Tap Settings > Account > Privacy > Profile photo and select 'My contacts'

Be careful of messages asking you for money

Always call your contact concerned to confirm their identity before making any money transfer

How to recover your WhatsApp account

Sign into WhatsApp with your mobile number and verify by entering the 6-digit code you receive through SMS. Learn more about verifying your phone. Enter the 6-digit SMS code, and the person using your WhatsApp account will get automatically logged out.

You will also be asked to provide a two-step verification code. If you don't know the verification code, the person using your WhatsApp account might have enabled two-step verification. You need to wait for seven days before you can sign in without the two-step verification code. Please note that the person using your WhatsApp account was logged out when you entered the 6-digit SMS code.

If suspect someone is using your account through WhatsApp Web/Desktop, it is recommended to log out of all computers from your phone. To protect your account, WhatsApp will notify you when someone tries to register a WhatsApp account with your mobile number.

Received verification code from WhatsApp without requesting?

To protect your account, WhatsApp sends you a push notification when someone attempts to register a WhatsApp account with your mobile number. To keep your account safe, never share your verification code with anyone. When you receive such a notification, it means that someone entered your phone number and requested the registration code. This happens if another WhatsApp user mistyped your number when trying to enter their own number to register, and can also happen when someone attempts to take over your WhatsApp account.

If someone is trying to take over your WhatsApp account, they will need the SMS verification code sent to your phone number. Without this code, any user attempting to verify your number cannot complete the verification process and use your phone number on WhatsApp. Hence, your WhatsApp account remains safe and secure.