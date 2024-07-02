Business Standard
Meta to show AI info, instead of 'Made by AI' label, on Instagram, Facebook

Meta has been facing criticism from users, including professional photographers, over 'Made by AI' label that appears even on pictures not processed by artificial intelligence

AI info tag on Instagram and Facebook posts

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta has updated the way it labels artificial intelligence manipulated content on its platform such as Instagram and Facebook. The US-based social media giant has updated its blogpost, which was initially posted in April, detailing how the company plans to label AI generated content. Meta said that it is updating the “Made with AI” label to “AI info” label across its apps. Unlike the static label, the AI info badge will be clickable and offer more information about the content.

The move follows reports stating that Meta has been marking real photos taken by photographers as “Made by AI”. According to media reports, a photo of a basketball game by Pete Souza, former White House photographer, was labelled as AI-generated.
Meta said that it uses “industry standard indicators” that AI companies include when marking the content created using their tools to detect if something is generated using AI. However, the company added that even minor editing to pictures is getting caught up by its identification mechanism, marking them as AI generated.

“Like others across the industry, we’ve found that our labels based on these indicators weren’t always aligned with people’s expectations and didn’t always provide enough context. For example, some content that included minor modifications using AI, such as retouching tools, included industry standard indicators that were then labelled “Made with AI”,” said Meta.

Meta said that it is working with companies across the industry to improve its labelling approach and the new “Ai info” label is a result of the improvement. The company said that it will be adding the new label to a wider range of video, audio and image content when it detects industry standard AI image indicators or when users disclose that they’re uploading AI-generated content.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 4:15 PM IST

