Apple Intelligence to get paid tier with more capable AI features: Report

Apple could bring a subscription based "Apple Intelligence Plus" service with more capable AI models backing it. However, it is not expected anytime soon

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Apple is planning to introduce a subscription model for its artificial intelligence (AI) tools and features in the future. A report by Bloomberg reveals that the company, which collectively refers to its AI features as Apple Intelligence, will initially offer these tools for free on supported Apple devices later this year. However, Apple has a long-term plan to monetise these features.

Boosting Sales and revenue
Apple aims to increase sales of its newer devices by enhancing them with software improvements and advanced AI features. The slowdown in hardware upgrades has led the Cupertino-based technology giant to consider relying more on service fees and subscriptions.

Apple Intelligence Plus

The report suggests that Apple sees an opportunity to boost both sales of newer devices and revenue by making Apple Intelligence a paid service. The potential launch of "Apple Intelligence Plus" could provide subscribers with more advanced AI models and new features.

Immediate focus

Despite these plans, Apple is not expected to charge for AI features in the near future. The company is currently concentrating on refining the AI model that powers Apple Intelligence. Offering Apple Intelligence at no additional cost will enable Apple to gather crucial feedback on its performance and capabilities, which is essential for perfecting the model.

Collaborations

As Apple seeks to enhance its own AI services, it is also exploring new partnerships. According to the Bloomberg report, Apple is in discussions with Google and Amazon-backed Anthropic. The company is likely considering the integration of AI-powered features from these partners into its operating system for iPhones, Macs, and iPads. A potential deal with Google could be announced before the release of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, expected to coincide with the launch of the new iPhone series in September.

Apple is anticipated to integrate Google's Gemini AI into its platform similarly to how it integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT. It is important to note that OpenAI's ChatGPT does not power Apple Intelligence; rather, both systems independently provide AI capabilities on the same device. Users must allow apps and services to send requests to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

