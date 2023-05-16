Microsoft's Phone Link for iOS now available to all Windows 11 users

Microsoft has announced that Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 customers, allowing iPhone users the ability to make and receive phone calls, send and receive messages via iMessage, access their contacts, and view phone notifications right from their Windows PC.

"We are pleased to announce that Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 customers," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 was released last month in 39 languages and 85 markets globally, with the company noting that it would take a few weeks to reach all customers.

Earlier, the Phone Link feature only worked with Android phones.

However, the Phone Link has got some limitations as the tech giant said that the messaging feature will be limited and session based and will only come through when the phone is connected to a PC.

To start using the new feature, simply start with the Search box on your Windows taskbar to look for "Phone Link".

Also Read iMessage can now be used for Windows Insiders through Phone Link app Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1 Microsoft adds Bing AI to Windows Taskbar, introduces Phone Link for iPhone Apple releases Music, TV, Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store Microsoft to no longer provide security updates for Windows 7, 8.1 Qualcomm bets big on Hybrid artificial intelligence in ChatGPT, Bard era Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations AI-generated image: This Google Search tool helps detect synthetic photos Apple to not make iPads, Mac PCs but may manufacture AirPods in India Zuckerberg launches 'Chat Lock' on WhatsApp to protect conversations

Phone Link for iOS will require iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection and the latest version of the Phone Link app, the company noted.

--IANS

shs/svn/