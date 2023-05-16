close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Microsoft's Phone Link for iOS now available to all Windows 11 users

Phone Link for iOS will require iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection and the latest version of the Phone Link app, the company noted

IANS San Francisco
Microsoft

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 3:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has announced that Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 customers, allowing iPhone users the ability to make and receive phone calls, send and receive messages via iMessage, access their contacts, and view phone notifications right from their Windows PC.

"We are pleased to announce that Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 customers," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 was released last month in 39 languages and 85 markets globally, with the company noting that it would take a few weeks to reach all customers.

Earlier, the Phone Link feature only worked with Android phones.

However, the Phone Link has got some limitations as the tech giant said that the messaging feature will be limited and session based and will only come through when the phone is connected to a PC.

To start using the new feature, simply start with the Search box on your Windows taskbar to look for "Phone Link".

Also Read

iMessage can now be used for Windows Insiders through Phone Link app

Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1

Microsoft adds Bing AI to Windows Taskbar, introduces Phone Link for iPhone

Apple releases Music, TV, Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store

Microsoft to no longer provide security updates for Windows 7, 8.1

Qualcomm bets big on Hybrid artificial intelligence in ChatGPT, Bard era

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

AI-generated image: This Google Search tool helps detect synthetic photos

Apple to not make iPads, Mac PCs but may manufacture AirPods in India

Zuckerberg launches 'Chat Lock' on WhatsApp to protect conversations

Phone Link for iOS will require iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection and the latest version of the Phone Link app, the company noted.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Microsoft Apple iOS Windows 11

First Published: May 16 2023 | 3:19 PM IST

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

WhatsApp, WhatsApp updates
2 min read

AI-generated image: This Google Search tool helps detect synthetic photos

AI to improve HR efficiency; workforce, talent management to be automated
2 min read

Apple to not make iPads, Mac PCs but may manufacture AirPods in India

Apple Inc, Apple
2 min read

Poco F5 smartphone review: Strong on paper and so in hands-on experience

Poco F5
6 min read

Zuckerberg launches 'Chat Lock' on WhatsApp to protect conversations

Image courtesy: Agence France-Presse (AFP)
2 min read

India cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude from Rs 4,100 per tonne to zero

crude oil
2 min read

SC defers hearing of Adani-Hindenburg case; extension to Sebi yet uncertain

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Amazon implements India layoffs to reduce workforce globally: Report

Amazon
2 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 16: RIL, Adani Ent, HDFC, Airtel, BoB, IOC

INVESTMENT, PLANS, SAVINGS, mf, mutual funds, investors, equity, pension, funds
6 min read

'Factually baseless': Sebi to SC on probing Adani firms since 2016

Adani
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon