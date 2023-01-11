Microsoft to no longer provide security updates for Windows 7, 8.1

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1
Joe Belfiore, face of Windows phone, to leave Microsoft after 32 years
Google to end support for Windows 7, 8.1, launch new Chrome version next yr
Microsoft allows users to add pictures from Android in MS Word, Powerpoint
Windows 11 to let users connect to Android Phones via hotspot: Details here
-
Tech giant Microsoft will no longer provide security updates to Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, leaving the users with the option to upgrade to a newer operating system or remain vulnerable to security threats.
After more than a decade of service, Windows 7 was discontinued in January 2020, although the company allowed users to purchase extended security support, reports TechCrunch.
However, now, those extended security updates came to an end.
The exact number of Windows 7 PCs still in use is unknown, but some market share data puts the figure as high as one in 10 desktop computers.
Windows 7 will work without extended security updates, but will not receive patches for new and existing security vulnerabilities.
Moreover, the tech giant said it will no longer offer extended security updates for Windows 8.1.
Windows 8.1 is the operating system version that succeeded Windows 7.
"The latest version of Microsoft Edge (version 109), scheduled for release on Thursday, is the latest version to support the no-longer-supported Windows 7 and Windows 8.1," the report said.
--IANS
aj/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 11:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU