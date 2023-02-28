JUST IN
Technology » News
Business Standard

Microsoft adds Bing AI to Windows Taskbar, introduces Phone Link for iPhone

Full availability of the new features are expected in the March 2023 monthly security update release for Windows 11 via Windows Update, announced Microsoft

Topics
Microsoft | Microsoft India | Apple iPhone

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Windows 11

Microsoft on Tuesday announced a new update for its Windows 11 operating system that would add its recently launched Bing AI to Windows Taskbar and enable support for Apple iPhone in the Phone Link app. These new experiences will be available in preview from today, February 28, via Windows Update and new apps available via Microsoft Store updates. Full availability of the new features are expected in the March 2023 monthly security update release via Windows Update.

“The search box is one of the most widely used features on Windows, with over half a billion users every month, and now with the new AI-powered Bing front and center to this experience you will be empowered to find the answers you’re looking for, faster than ever before,” said Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Microsoft.

Bing AI

The new Bing is currently available in preview. The new Windows update allows Bing preview members to access the new search box with Bing AI integrated. It essentially means users with access to new Bing AI in preview would be able to experience it with the new Windows 11 update. Others have to wait for full availability or they can sign up on the Bing AI waitlist to get access in preview mode.

Windows 11, Bing AI, Bing search
Windows 11 taskbar gets Bing AI integration in search box

Phone Link app for Apple iPhone

The Phone Link app with support for Apple iPhone would be available via Microsoft Store updates on the new Windows 11. Currently, Microsoft is offering an early preview of the Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with Windows Insiders program. Microsoft is beginning this preview with a small percentage of Insiders, which means not all Insiders will get the preview access right away.

Phone Link app for Apple iPhone
Phone Link app for Apple iPhone

Microsoft said the Phone Link would deliver basic iOS support for calls, messages, and contacts. This means you will be notified directly through your Windows notifications. The Phone Link does not support replying to group messages or sending media in messages.

Phone Link app interface for iOS devices
Phone Link app interface for iOS devices

Support for Apple iPhone is not the only thing the new Phone Link gets. For Android phone users, especially those with a Samsung phone, the new Phone Link app would make it easier to activate a phone's personal hotspot with a single click from within the Wi-Fi network list on the PC. Besides, it would enable the Recent Websites feature for Samsung smartphone users to transfer browser sessions from their smartphone to Windows PC – allowing them to continue browsing effortlessly.

 

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Tue, February 28 2023. 19:30 IST

