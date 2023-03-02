iMessage can now be used for Windows Insiders through Phone Link app

A new version of Microsoft's Phone Link app for Windows is now available, and it finally supports Apple iPhones too. For the first time, this includes support for iMessage on Windows, but there are some restrictions on its functioning. According to reports, the Phone Link app allows users to send messages directly to the iMessage app by connecting Windows devices to iPhones via Bluetooth. With this feature, users will be able to chat directly from their computers or laptops with iPhone users, opening up new channels of communication. How to use iMessage on Windows? • A new iPhone-specific prompt will be displayed by the Phone Link app on Windows 11 • The Android option is next to this. Users will then be prompted to grant certain permissions.

• After that, iPhone users will be required to scan a QR code in order to begin the syncing process

• After that, proceed to the steps for confirmation, which will assist you in confirming that the PC and phone are within range.

• During this step, you will be prompted to verify that the code displayed on your iPhone and the one in Phone Link match.

• After pairing is complete, you will be led to grant a set of permissions that allow us to transfer all of your favourite content to Phone Link. It is important to be aware that Windows Insiders (beta) will be the first to have this feature. It's not clear whether it will be available to all users from the start.

Key features of iMessage on windows

• Add and remove reactions: Similar to what you can do on social media platforms, it lets you add reactions to messages

• Message Outcomes: iMessage also provides message effects that can give your messages a little extra flair

• Tell us where you are: You can share your current location with your contacts using iMessage

• Pin important conversations: You can easily access conversations by pinning them to the top of your iMessage conversation list

The Phone Link app from Microsoft is seen as a game-changer for Windows users with iPhones because it makes it easy to access iMessage and stay connected. Although there are some drawbacks, Windows 11's ability to send and receive messages, make calls and view notifications represents a significant improvement in cross-platform communication.