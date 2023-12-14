Microsoft Xbox Cloud Gaming service to get ad-supported free plan: Report

Microsoft is reportedly planning to bring an ad-supported free tier for Xbox Game Pass. According to a report by The Verge, Microsoft Gaming CFO Tim Stuart hinted that the company might soon introduce a new tier on its Xbox Cloud Gaming service that supports ads for markets that are not “console-first”.

Recently in an Interview during a Wells Fargo TMT Summit, Stuart said, ““For models like Africa, or India, Southeast Asia, maybe places that aren’t console-first, you can say, “hey, do you want to watch 30 seconds of an ad and then get two hours of game streaming?”

Microsoft currently offers free cloud streaming for Fortnite that only requires a Microsoft account. There is no information regarding the availability of gaming titles for this upcoming ad tier. According to a media report, free-tier Xbox Game pass subscription will only include select titles.

Earlier, it was reported that Microsoft is in talks with partners to launch a mobile gaming store.

According to a Bloomberg report, head of Xbox video-game division, Phil Spencer, during an Interview at the CCXP comics and entertainment convention in Brazil said that the company is actively working with partners ”to see more choice for how they can monetise on the phone.’’

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming declined to give a specific launch date for the upcoming gaming store for smartphones. “I don’t think this is multiple years away, I think this is sooner than that,’’ he said.