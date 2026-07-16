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Mira Murati's startup Thinking Machines launches an open-weight AI model

Named Inkling, the open-weight model allows developers to download, run and customise its underlying systems; the 975-bn-parameter model is the first general-purpose AI release from Thinking Machines

Mira Murati

It ‌is the first general-purpose model ​release to come out of Thinking ​Machines, a San Francisco-based startup founded last year by OpenAI's former ​chief technology officer Mira Murati | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters SAN FRANCISCO
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

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AI startup Thinking Machines revealed on Wednesday a new ​artificial intelligence model that could serve as one of the few alternatives to popular open-source offerings from Chinese AI labs. 
Named Inkling, the model is open-weight, meaning users can download, run, and customise the underlying systems, unlike proprietary, closed-source models. 
It ‌is the first general-purpose model ​release to come out of Thinking ​Machines, a San Francisco-based startup founded last year by OpenAI's former ​chief technology officer Mira Murati. 
Thinking Machines launched its first product called Tinker, which helps customise AI models, last October. Inkling is available on Tinker and other developer platforms, it said. 
 
The model has ​975 billion parameters - variables that determine how an AI system processes information - ‌making it one of the largest models of its kind. 

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The open-source ​ecosystem in the West lags behind its counterpart in China, especially in the wake of a void left by Meta, which changed course to a ‌proprietary approach after the disappointing ​release of its open Llama ‌4 model last year. 
Businesses have in turn flocked to adopt Chinese ‌models as the primary alternatives to expensive closed-source models. Hedge fund Bridgewater Associates ​used Tinker to build a custom version of Qwen, a model developed by China's Alibaba, which it said ​outperformed top proprietary models at lower costs. 
Thinking Machines published a series of benchmarks that compared Inkling's capabilities with closed models ‌from Anthropic, Google, and OpenAI, as well as leading open offerings, most ‌of them from Chinese labs. 
While those other models maintain the edge on performance overall, Inkling put in a competitive showing, particularly on agent-related tasks, that could spur interest from prospective users. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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