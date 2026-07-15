AI tools emerge as mainstream search option for users in India: Survey
More than half of Indian users now rely on AI assistants and chatbots for information, with many using them alongside traditional search methods, a YouGov survey has found
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
premium
Listen to This Article
Artificial intelligence (AI) tools are becoming a mainstream way to search for information, complementing traditional sources, with more than one in two people now turning to AI assistants and chatbots for information, according to a survey.
Topics : Artificial intelligence Chatbots consumer