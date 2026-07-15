AI coding startup Emergent hits $1.5 bn valuation in Series C round

The company was founded by twin brothers Mukund and Madhav Jha, with Mukund serving as chief executive officer (CEO). Mukund Jha previously co-founded Dunzo, the once-prominent Indian delivery startup that shut down in 2025. Emergent is headquartered in San Francisco, but most of its team and product development are based in Bengaluru.

The Series C round was led by private equity firm Creaegis, with Ranjan Pai's MNI Ventures-Claypond Capital and Sentinel Global serving as co-lead investors. Existing backers Khosla Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Y Combinator also participated. The funding makes Emergent a unicorn roughly a year after its public launch.

“Emergent is enabling every entrepreneur and business to embrace this change with production-grade software and automation,” said Prakash Parthasarathy, managing partner, Creaegis.

Emergent is currently operating at an annualised revenue run rate of $120 million and expects to increase that to roughly $500 million over the next 12 to 15 months — about fivefold growth. More than 12 million applications have been built on the platform since launch, the company said, and about 70 per cent of its users have no prior coding experience.

Emergent CEO and co-founder Mukund Jha said the company's business has strengthened significantly since its previous funding round in December, with key operating metrics improving sharply. The firm previously raised $70 million at a valuation of $300 million. Jha said the company's user base has nearly quadrupled, revenue has grown almost fourfold, margins have improved, and customer acquisition costs have declined.

On fundraising, Jha said the latest financing was not difficult to secure because of the company's performance and was initiated by investors. “It was almost like a pre-emptive round for us,” Jha told Business Standard. He added that the addressable market is expanding as more businesses use the platform to build production-grade applications for real-world use cases. “Every single number that we care about in business has significantly improved since our last fundraise,” he said.

Emergent plans to use the fresh capital primarily to expand its go-to-market efforts and accelerate product development. Jha said the company aims to become an operating system for small and medium-sized businesses, enabling them not only to build software but also to automate large parts of their workflows. The company plans to expand its commercial presence, particularly in Europe and Asia, while investing in research, platform reliability and new product offerings.

The fundraising comes at an unusual moment for Indian startups. Venture funding in India has fallen sharply this year amid the West Asia conflict. Investors cite Gulf capital pulling back and heightened caution around geopolitical risk. Emergent's ability to raise capital at a sharply higher valuation during this period suggests investors remain willing to pay a premium for AI infrastructure they view as foundational, even as they grow more selective elsewhere, according to analysts.

That backdrop extends to the competitive landscape as well. Emergent operates in a crowded field. Rivals such as Lovable, Cursor and Replit have also attracted lofty valuations as investors bet that "vibe coding" — building software through natural language prompts rather than traditional programming — will reshape how small businesses and individuals create technology.

Emergent said the industry's focus is shifting from code generation to deploying and managing applications in production, including analytics, data backup and maintenance. Jha said the company differentiates itself by orchestrating multiple foundation models rather than relying on a single model, and that its platform becomes more efficient and cheaper to build on as more applications are created. Jha said Emergent views foundation model providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Google as partners rather than competitors, and that the company works closely with them to improve user success rates.

Jha said Emergent's geographically diversified revenue — roughly a third each from North America, Europe and the rest of the world — helped insulate it from broader funding headwinds, alongside rapid growth and a larger-than-expected market opportunity as small businesses increasingly adopt AI to build software and automate workflows.

Jha said AI is shifting developers' roles towards architecture, product design and end-to-end ownership rather than reducing demand for Indian engineering talent. He said senior developers are already seeing significant productivity gains from using AI, while smaller teams will increasingly be able to accomplish work that once required larger engineering organisations. Jha said developers who adopt AI are likely to see meaningful career acceleration, though he added it remains too early to predict exactly how the shift will reshape India's software ecosystem.

Emergent is not currently focused on an initial public offering (IPO), instead prioritising growth and expanding adoption among small and medium-sized businesses.