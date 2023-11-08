More than 70% Indians are concerned about unethical use of AI: Report

Nearly 74 per cent users in India are concerned about the unethical use of artificial intelligence by companies, says a report released by Salesforce on Wednesday.
The study, titled 'the state of connected consumer report' is based on insights from 14,300 consumers and business buyers across 25 countries, including 650 from India. It looks at how AI and macroeconomic trends are reshaping customer expectations.
