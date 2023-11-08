Sensex (0.05%)
More than 70% Indians are concerned about unethical use of AI: Report

93% of customers in India expect faster service as the technology advances

AI, Artificial Intelligence, Word of the Year, Collins Dictionary

Photo: Freepik

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 11:27 PM IST
Nearly 74 per cent users in India are concerned about the unethical use of artificial intelligence by companies, says a report released by Salesforce on Wednesday.

The study, titled 'the state of connected consumer report' is based on insights from 14,300 consumers and business buyers across 25 countries, including 650 from India. It looks at how AI and macroeconomic trends are reshaping customer expectations. 

Chart
Chart
Topics : Artificial intelligence Cyber Attack Technology

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

