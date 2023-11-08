Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023: Smartphones, watches available at low price

Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale started on November 2 and will end on November 11, 2023. The e-commerce platform is offering huge discounts on its products and a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit card holders during the sale. The customers are also being offered exchange discounts as well as no-cost EMI payment options. The company is offering discounts on mobiles, TVs, smartwatches, and a host of other digital products.

Here are some of the products available on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023:

iPhone 14

The festive season is here, and Diwali fever is already high throughout the country. Amid this festive season, the company is offering iPhone 14 at a 17 per cent discount for just Rs 57,999. However, its original price is Rs 69,900.

You can also avail of other benefits as well by taking advantage of your SBI bank credit card as it can allow you an additional 10 per cent discount on SBI Credit Card transactions with a maximum discount of Rs 1000, for orders totalling Rs 5,000 or above.

You can further extend your discount if you have a well-maintained old smartphone, you can avail of exchange offers of up to Rs 42,000. This exchange will significantly lower the cost of the iPhone 14, and you can get it for less than Rs 40,000.

Discount on smartwatches

beatXP Vega

The beatXP Vega smartwatch is available at a price tag of Rs 1,599 featuring a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, BT calling, 1000 nits of brightness, IP, an AI voice assistant, health monitoring features, and IP68 certifications for water resistance.

Fire-Boltt Commando

Another Fire-Boltt commando is available at Rs 1,999. This comes with a screen size of a 1.95-inch AMOLED display, over 120 sports modes, health monitoring features, BT calling, and gets up to seven days of battery life on a full charge.

Noise Vision 3

Noise Vision 3 is available at a discount of Rs 2,799, which comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display. The Noise Vision 3 smartwatch also has health monitoring features, BT calling, and a battery life of seven days on a full charge. The smartwatch boasts gesture control and voice control support.

Smartphones at discounted prices

Motorola Edge 40

Flipkart is offering a Motorola Edge 40 smartphone that comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. This is available at Rs 26,999 rather than the original price, which is around Rs 34,999. One can also get an additional Rs 1500 discount through SBI bank cards. The product is available at exchange offers capped at Rs 23,799. The Motorola Edge 40 device comes with MediaTel dimensity 8020 SoC, and it also has a 6.55-inch pOLED display.

Google Pixel 7a

Flipkart is also offering Google Pixel 7a for Rs 32,499. The Google device comes with an 8 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant. The Pixel 7a device comes with a Tensor G2 chipset. The device also comes with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and it is equipped with dual rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy F34