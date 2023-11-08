Rockstar Games to announce Grand Theft Auto 6 video game this week: Report

American video game publisher Rockstar Games is reportedly planning to announce the next instalment of its popular GTA franchise soon. Called the Grand Theft Auto Six (GTA 6), the video game is expected to go official as early as this week, with the full trailer expected to be released in December on Rockstar’s 25th anniversary.

Rockstar Games last year confirmed that they were working on a ‘new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series’. According to news reports, the next iteration of a popular video gaming title would have a female protagonist. Bloomberg previously reported that GTA-6 would likely feature the series first playable female character, but is unlikely to be the only protagonist in the game.

According to a Bloomberg report, the game would be set in a fictionalised version of Miami, similar to that used in 2002’s GTA: Vice City.

A few gameplay videos of an unreleased title leaked on social media last year that were purported to be taken off from the next instalment of GTA series. The Verge reported that the videos posted resembled the GTA-style gameplay and happen to coincide with the rumours going around the game.

Although there has been no official confirmation from the developers, multiple media reports suggest that the video game would be announced in coming days with a full timeline for when the next instalment of GTA series will be released for the general public.