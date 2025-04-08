Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Soon, Amazon will allow full refunds on Prime membership cancellations

Soon, Amazon will allow full refunds on Prime membership cancellations

Currently, Amazon allows a full refund only if the Prime membership is cancelled within three working days of activation or change from a free trial-as long as no benefits are used

Amazon

Amazon (Photo: Shutterstock)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amazon has announced a significant change to its Prime membership cancellation policy, allowing subscribers to receive a full refund at any point during the membership period. The revised policy, as mentioned in an update to the company’s Help and Customer Service page, will start on 9 May 2025.
 
Prime membership on Amazon includes benefits such as same-day and next-day delivery on some products, exclusive deals, and access to digital content across Amazon’s platforms, including Prime Video and Prime Music.
 

Amazon Prime membership cancellation policy change: What is new

 
Amazon said the company is “simplifying” the cancellation process. Under the new policy, subscribers can cancel their Prime membership and claim a full refund at any time, as long as no eligible purchases have been made or Prime benefits used during the membership period. If any benefits have been used, the refund will not be given.
 
 
Currently, Amazon allows a full refund only if the subscription is cancelled within three working days of activation or change from a free trial—as long as no benefits are used. In other cases, charges are applied based on the value of the benefits used. 

How to cancel Amazon Prime membership

 
On web browser:
  • Log in to your Amazon account through the Amazon website.
  • Go to Account and Lists, and click on Prime Membership in the drop-down menu.
  • Go to the Manage Membership section on the top right and click on End membership.
  • On the next page, click Cancel My Benefits > Continue to Cancel > Cancel Membership.
On mobile app:
  • Open the Amazon Shopping app and tap on the profile icon in the bottom menu.
  • Tap on Your Account and scroll down to Memberships and subscriptions.
  • Tap on Prime Membership Settings > Manage membership > Update, cancel and more > End membership.
  • On the next page, click Cancel My Benefits > Continue to Cancel.

Amazon Amazon Prime Amazon Prime Video

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

