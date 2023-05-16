close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight cheif for its Starship launch

Elon Musk's SpaceX has roped in NASA's former head of human spaceflight Kathy Lueders to help in its Starship launch, the media reported

IANS San Francisco
SpaceX

SpaceX

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk's SpaceX has roped in NASA's former head of human spaceflight Kathy Lueders to help in its Starship launch, the media reported.

Lueders will be a general manager, and she will work out of the SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas. She will report directly to SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell, CNBC reported.

After a 31-year career at NASA, Lueders retired from the space agency at the end of April, as associate administration of Space Operations Mission Directorate (SOMD).

In July 2020, she became the head of NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate. Before that she oversaw the culmination of its Commercial Crew programme as manager, including the first SpaceX missions to carry NASA astronauts.

Her career at NASA also included stints on the Space Shuttle and International Space Station (ISS) programmes.

As head of the SOMD, she oversaw the Cargo and Crew Dragon missions to and from the ISS, including SpaceX's first crewed mission for the agency.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

SpaceX Starship's 1st test flight may takeoff on April 10: Report

Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded: Report

SpaceX launches four astronauts from US, Russia, and UAE to space station

SpaceX Starship to be relaunched in 6 to 8 weeks, says CEO Elon Musk

Italy's public debt crosses $3 trillion for first time: Bank of Italy

Morgan Stanley weighs 7% cut in Asia-Pacific investment banking workforce

US lawmakers reach deal on drug policy, avoid automatic decriminalisation

Can't find Musk to serve subpoena in Epstein lawsuit: US Virgin Islands

US Prez Biden plan to sell land leases for conservation gets pushback

Her knowledge of the human spaceflight programme at NASA will help SpaceX considerably upping the ante with Starship -- intended to be a deep space transportation carrier that may eventually reach Mars.

Previously, NASA's William Gerstenmaier, joined SpaceX in 2020 after more than a decade as the agency's top human spaceflight official.

Gerstenmaier is now SpaceX's vice president of build and flight reliability.

--IANS

rvt/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Elon Musk Tesla SpaceX SpaceX rockets

First Published: May 16 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UPI-related scams account for 55% of total digital payments frauds in India

upi
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

DLF, Sobha: Realty index can hit life-time peak; if conquers 52-week high

realty sector
4 min read

US lawmakers reach deal on drug policy, avoid automatic decriminalisation

Photo: Shutterstock
4 min read

MVA will never be able to form government in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis
3 min read

Prosecutor ends FBI's Trump-Russia investigation probe with no new charges

Donald Trump
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Elections in India, Turkey and Thailand show democracy is not dead

Karnataka election, postal ballot
4 min read

As inflation slows, rate-cut bets surface across Asia on policy pivot

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
4 min read

Turkey faces election runoff, Recep Tayyip Erdogan seen with momentum

Turkey
2 min read

Russia, India, China, among others target faith community members: US

How identity politics plays a significant role in general, state elections
4 min read

It may not help: WHO on use of artificial sweeteners for weight loss

artificial sweeteners
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon