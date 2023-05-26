close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lenovo launches Android tablet Tab M9 with G80 octa-core processor

Global technology brand Lenovo on Friday launched its latest Android tablet -- 'Tab M9', powered with MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core processor in India

IANS New Delhi
Lenovo

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global technology brand Lenovo on Friday launched its latest Android tablet -- 'Tab M9', powered with MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core processor in India.

The Lenovo Tab M9 will be available in Frost Blue and Storm Grey colours at a starting price of Rs 12,999 from June 1 across key online and offline stores.

"Our new Lenovo Tab M9 is one of the best entry-level Android devices, and it's the perfect entertainment powerhouse for consumers looking for some downtime away from the stress of work and school," Sumati Sahgal, Head - Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the new Tab M9 is designed to enhance productivity and offer a mobile cinematic experience to users, with its long-lasting battery life, secure facial recognition login, and dual stereo speakers.

The Tab M9 features a nine-inch HD display which is built on a stylish and sleek dual-tone metal chassis, making it comfortable to hold, and weighs around 344 grams.

With up to 64GB of storage and up to 13 hours of video playback battery life, users can enjoy the power and space they need to stream and save their favourite movies and shows, the company said.

Also Read

OPPO announces offers on Reno8 T 5G phone, Enco Air3 earbuds: Details here

OPPO launches 'House of the Dragon' theme based Reno8 Pro phone: Details

OPPO Find N2 Flip foldable phone's global launch at 8 PM: Watch livestream

OPPO Find N2 Flip review: Late, but this foldable phone is worth the wait

OPPO launches Find N2 Flip foldable phone in India at Rs 89,999: Details

Microsoft to add force quit option to Windows 11 taskbar: Details here

UK scientists create 'life-saving' AI tool that predicts breast cancer

How Nvidia is leading other chipmakers amid the emergence of ChatGPT

Krafton's BGMI set to return for Indian gamers, here's the latest update

Entrepreneurs take reins of IAMAI, big tech sidelined for the first time

Further, the company mentioned that with Netflix HD support and Dolby Atmos spatial audio with dual stereo speakers users will get an enhanced, immersive entertainment experience.

The tablet comes with the Android 12 operating system.

--IANS

shs/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lenovo Tablets Android

First Published: May 26 2023 | 5:01 PM IST

Microsoft to add force quit option to Windows 11 taskbar: Details here

Microsoft
2 min read

UK scientists create 'life-saving' AI tool that predicts breast cancer

Artificial intelligence
2 min read

How Nvidia is leading other chipmakers amid the emergence of ChatGPT

Nvidia
3 min read

OpenAI's ChatGPT application now available for iOS users in India

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing
2 min read

Krafton's BGMI set to return for Indian gamers, here's the latest update

Battlegrounds Mobile game India, BGMI
2 min read

From US to Australia, investors from 21 nations get angel tax exemption

Angel Tax
3 min read

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Anil Agarwal's Vedanta pledges nearly all its HZL stake to raise funds

Vedanta
3 min read

Sensex at 100,000? It's possible, believes Chris Wood of Jefferies

Chris Wood
4 min read

Why Tesla makes in China, not in India

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon