National technology day 2023: History, significance, quotes and more

National Technology Day: History

In 1998, then-Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee conducted five nuclear bomb tests (Pokhran- II) in May 1998.



The Pokhran - II was headed by the Missile Man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who believes that science is the most powerful means for the advancement of life.



After the successful Pokhran - II test, India became the sixth nuclear country.



To celebrate the occasion, the government of India, under PM Vajpayee's leadership, declared May 11 as National Technology Day.



The first National Technology Day was observed on May 11, 1999.

National Technology Day is celebrated every year on May 11 to honour the contributions of respected scientists, engineers, and researchers in the field of science and technology.India is one of the fastest-developing nations in the world, and its credit goes to technical advancements.We are living in an era of innovation, and no country could lead to the path of development undervaluing technological advancements.India has significantly raised its standards of science and technology in the last three decades, improving India’s status on global platforms.