Nearly 100 million subscribers using 5G services: MoS Communications

India, he said, has seen one of the fastest 5G rollouts, globally

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
The 5G networks have rolled out in 738 districts across the country, and around 100 million subscribers are using these services, marking one of the fastest fifth-generation rollouts in the world, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Telecom service providers have also committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore, including a commitment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore for spectrum acquired through auction in July-August 2022, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
"As on November 24, 2023, 5G networks have been rolled out in 738 districts across the country and a total of 3,94,298 base stations have been installed with around 100 million subscribers using 5G services," he informed.
India, he said, has seen one of the fastest 5G rollouts, globally.
"Further Gross Revenue of Telecom service providers has crossed Rs 3 lakh crore for first time in FY 2022-23," Chauhan said.
The telecom sector growth has been aided by various structural and procedural reforms implemented by the government over the last few years to promote healthy competition, infuse liquidity, encourage investment, and reduce the regulatory burden on operators while protecting the interests of consumers.
These included rationalisation of the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue, allowing spectrum Trading and Sharing, and ensuring adequate spectrum through open and transparent auctions, among others.

5G in India Parliament winter session 5G network

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

