Krafton India releases new BGMI redeem codes on Jan 16: How to get rewards

Following the rollout of the BGMI 4.2 update on January 15, Krafton India released the first set of redeem codes on January 16, issuing 59 official codes in total. These codes unlock various cosmetic items, including character outfits, weapon skins, and other visual customisations, with the Smiling Pal backpack being part of the collection.

Krafton has stated that all rewards must be claimed exclusively via BGMI’s official redemption portal. It has also warned that codes obtained from unauthorised sources or redeemed through unofficial methods will be considered invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes

HVZCZPBH9RXJSX6B

HVZDZ5CKRXNKNQ6U

HVZEZTAETPQEQJES

HVZFZT3NA9H98M76

HVZGZP77V7MA9X8W

HVZHZEJUAAM77SWF

HVZIZDBCAQWPBH56

HVZJZFXXBKB4DHNS

HVZKZ5SCBV9TRCDG

HVZLZVX5TARWXDAE

HVZMZU8GAFVK3GXQ

HVZNZNQSXN8CNPRN

HVZOZXCRTVAGQDDB

HVZPZCVJJ6KFE73B

HVZQZSS9NUQEUNGQ

HVZRZEM35B7J4ABP

HVZVZHPREAVEJ6RK

HVZTZQCU65436HUP

HVZUZCQKD4K46K9S

HVZBAZVJA7VMDNCF

HVZBBZ3J7865NDVK

HVZBCZSCE8948JBS

HVZBDZ5NPAW4CF3N

HVZBEZFNAUNEW6U6

HVZBFZRFXUVR53PD

HVZBGZS3GWC7V9DJ

HVZBHZ9XTPPQTEQE

HVZBIZDBBMK6X6EC

HVZBJZ97SR68NF3A

HVZBKZUPQDD4DQ66

HVZBLZ5CKVMCM89D

HVZBMZSC4R48SD7S

HVZBNZQQF768PJJS

HVZBOZPSKQ7UK65E

HVZBPZF44GM5APEK

HVZBQZF9U998AUE4

HVZBRZP4SWECEMPC

HVZBVZH874KFWJBF

HVZBTZVXMVHEA4QT

HVZBUZE458TCSCSN

HVZCAZJTW4JJ6DER

HVZCBZSGBP8VH436

HVZCCZR6J84H97RX

HVZCDZWUPCXMKXKW

HVZCEZHWD97K4JNA

HVZCFZQF74GKBHCX

HVZCGZK94GHT3W3P

HVZCHZNRV9CNUK6W

HVZCIZBSFBTQFDGU

HVZCJZK5B73QMKWH

HVZCKZ9HKX5GCSBX

HVZCLZ97RC3WBAAP

HVZCMZE4JCVDV9QC

HVZCNZT95Q6NEMS9

HVZCOZWWFTWFQ7VS

HVZCPZBUJNE8NXQP

HVZCQZ4J6ND9C8MF

HVZCRZVRQE3BKH4B

HVZCVZACJRKHMACS

How to redeem BGMI official codes

Players can follow these easy steps to unlock their rewards:

Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.

Type in your in-game character ID.

Enter the correct redemption code.

Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying “Code redeemed successfully” will appear.

Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.

Redemption rules