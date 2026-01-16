Friday, January 16, 2026 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Anthropic picks former Microsoft India MD Irina Ghose to lead India ops

Anthropic picks former Microsoft India MD Irina Ghose to lead India ops

The Claude chatbot maker said the former Microsoft India head will lead its India expansion as the company prepares to open a Bengaluru office and deepen enterprise and public sector engagement

Irina Ghose

Ghose, who was until recently managing director of Microsoft India, brings more than three decades of experience in scaling technology businesses (Photo: kamlesh pednekar)

Avik Das Bengaluru
Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 11:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Anthropic has appointed Irina Ghose as managing director for India, the maker of Claude chatbot said on Friday as it looks to deepen its presence in the country.
 
India is Claude.ai’s second-largest market, like it is for OpenAI’s ChatGPT and where large language model makers are pushing their products. Anthropic’s latest Economic Index shows that Indian users have a “striking focus” on technical applications, with nearly half of all Claude.ai usage concentrated in computer and mathematical tasks.
 
Ghose, who was until recently the managing director of Microsoft India, has more than three decades of experience in technology businesses. At Microsoft, she led enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in industries such as finance, manufacturing, health care, technology services, and government.
 
 
“Irina’s expertise in scaling technology businesses and driving enterprise transformation makes her the ideal leader as we expand,” said Chris Ciauri, international managing director of Anthropic. “As we grow our teams and deepen engagement across India’s public and private sectors, Irina will ensure our approach is grounded in local insight and aligned with our mission.”
 
Anthropic will open its India office in Bengaluru next month — its second in Asia Pacific after Tokyo. It will deploy AI for social impact in sectors such as education, health care, and agriculture, as well as supporting key industries through strategic partnerships with Indian enterprises, nonprofits, and startups
 
Anthropic, which is backed by Alphabet’s Google and Amazon, plans to raise about $10 billion in a funding round from Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Coatue Management. The round values the company at $350 billion.
 
“Indian organisations are moving beyond experimentation toward applied AI, where trust, safety, and long-term impact matter as much as innovation,” Ghose said in a statement.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

