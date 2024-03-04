Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Google blocks RCS messaging on rooted Androids to prevent spam on platform

Google said that the step has been taken as a large volume of RCS spam comes from automation, which typically relies on modifications to the sending device

Google Messages

Google Messages

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is blocking RCS messaging on rooted Android smartphones and on smartphones with bootloader unlocked. According to a report by Android Authority, Google said that the company has taken the step to prevent spam and abuse.
“Ensuring that message-issuing/receiving devices are following the operating measures defined by the RCS standard is one of the ways Google Messages prevent spam and abuse,” Google’s spokesperson said in his statement. “As we fight spammers and fraudsters, we take into account different indicators. A large volume of RCS spam comes from automation, which typically relies on modifications to the sending device,” he added.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

What are rooted smartphones

Rooted smartphones provide users with control over Android system files, which allows them to edit and delete system files at will. This in turn gives users the ability to customise almost all aspects of the smartphone’s operating system (OS) and user interface (UI).

What is unlocked bootloader

Bootloader is the software responsible for loading the OS. Unlocking the bootloader gives users the permission to modify the OS or even install custom ROMs, which are essentially third-party versions of Android OS.

RCS on rooted and bootloader unlocked devices

According to the report, using the RCS messaging service on rooted devices does not show any error message. However, you cannot send an RCS message on the rooted or bootloader unlocked Android device. The messages sent with RCS turned on do not go through SMS/MMS fallback either, which Google said is default when RCS is not working. However, disabling RCS messaging allows users to send messages over SMS on rooted devices.
Google also does not allow Google Pay, banking, and other similar apps to work with rooted Android smartphones and bootloader unlocked phones.

Also Read

Google Messages gets wallpapers to distinguish RCS chats from SMS: Report

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

Apple brings RCS messaging to iPhones, does not give up on green bubble

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

Google to soon enable 'Satellite SOS' on Pixels in select regions: Report

Apple likely to launch M3 chip-powered iPads, MacBook Air this week: Report

Phones smarter with generative AI give industry hope to ring in sales

50% of companies review their BCDR strategy only once in 3 years: Report

Charting Indian space odyssey: Gaganyaan mission is ambitious, indigenous

Topics : Google Google Pay Android digital messaging

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon