Nothing brings Circle to Search with Android 15 update: Eligible devices

After releasing its Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 earlier this month, the British consumer technology brand Nothing has announced that its select smartphones are getting support for Google's gesture-driven Circle to Search feature.
In an update to the Nothing Community blog, the company announced that the Circle to Search feature is now available on the Nothing Phone 2, Phone 2a and Phone 2a Plus with the Nothing OS 3.0 update. The company said that these devices passed additional testing to get support for the feature.
Circle to Search: Details
Debuted on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series and select Google Pixel smartphones, the Circle to Search feature allows users to initiate a visual web search about anything on their smartphone's display by using circling or scribbling gestures.
To use Circle to Search, long-press the home button or the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen to open up the new interface. Circle or scribble over the object on the screen that you want to search, and the feature will bring up Google Search results for the same.
Nothing OS 3.0: What’s new
- Shared Widgets: This feature allows users to interact with widgets from another person's device directly on their home screen, with support for reactions. Currently, it's exclusive to Nothing devices and supports square-format Photo Widgets. There are plans to extend this to other widget types in the future.
- Native Gallery App: A new gallery app has been introduced, featuring advanced search and editing tools. These include filters, markup options, and automated suggestions to make photo management easier and more efficient.
- Lock Screen Enhancements: The lock screen customisation options have been improved, now accessible through a long press. Users can personalise their lock screens with new clock faces and a larger widget area, providing quicker access to more information.
- Productivity Widgets: New widgets designed to boost productivity, such as a Countdown Widget, are now available. This widget will be accessible via the Nothing Widgets app on Google Play later this month.
- Smart Drawer: The AI-powered Smart Drawer automatically organises apps into categories, simplifying app access. Users can pin their favourite apps to the top for easy retrieval.
- Quick Settings: The Quick Settings menu has been redesigned for better usability, with updated visuals and a more intuitive layout. This includes enhancements to the Network & Internet and Bluetooth sections.
- Camera Updates: Camera performance has been optimised with faster access via widgets, reduced HDR processing times, and improved portrait effects that adjust blur based on subject size. Low-light performance has also been enhanced, and the zoom slider has been redesigned for ease of use.
- Improved Pop-up View: Multitasking is smoother with an upgraded pop-up view that allows resizing and pinning to the screen edge. Notifications can be previewed by swiping down in the pop-up, without leaving the current app. This feature can be activated through Settings > System > Pop-up View.