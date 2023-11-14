Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

YouTube creators may soon have to disclose use of gen AI in videos

Viewers will be alerted to altered videos with labels, including prominent ones on the YouTube video player for sensitive topics

Credits: Bloomberg

he platform is also deploying AI to root out content that breaks its rules | Credits: Bloomberg

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

YouTube is rolling out new rules for AI content, including a requirement that creators reveal whether they've used generative artificial intelligence to make realistic looking videos.
In a blog post on Tuesday outlining a number of AI-related policy updates, YouTube said creators that don't disclose whether they've used AI tools to make altered or synthetic videos face penalties including having their content removed or suspension from the platform's revenue sharing program.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Generative AI has the potential to unlock creativity on YouTube and transform the experience for viewers and creators on our platform, Jennifer Flannery O'Connor and Emily Moxley, vice presidents for product management, wrote in the blog post. But just as important, these opportunities must be balanced with our responsibility to protect the YouTube community.
The restrictions expand on rules that YouTube's parent company, Google, unveiled in September requiring that political ads on YouTube and other Google platforms using artificial intelligence come with a prominent warning label.
Under the latest changes, which will take effect by next year, YouTubers will get new options to indicate whether they're posting AI-generated video that, for example, realistically depict an event that never happened or show someone saying or doing something they didn't actually do.
This is especially important in cases where the content discusses sensitive topics, such as elections, ongoing conflicts and public health crises, or public officials, O'Connor and Moxley said.
Viewers will be alerted to altered videos with labels, including prominent ones on the YouTube video player for sensitive topics.
The platform is also deploying AI to root out content that breaks its rules, and the company said the technology has helped detect novel forms of abuse more quickly.
YouTube's privacy complaint process will be updated to allow requests for the removal of an AI-generated video that simulates an identifiable person, including their face or voice.
YouTube music partners such as record labels or distributors will be able to request the takedown of AI-generated music content that mimics an artist's unique singing or rapping voice.

Also Read

Here's how youngsters from India's small towns are making it big on YouTube

Robelinda2 fan hacks website responsible for striking his YouTube channel

YouTube tests gen-AI tools and features with premium subscribers: Details

TV screen consumption, short videos to drive growth in India: YouTube

YouTube cracks down on ad-blockers, encourages users to switch to paid tier

Samsung to launch Galaxy Fit 3 band in India by the end of 2023: Report

Huawei and Xiaomi lead China smartphone market's double-digit rebound

Musk says new algorithm for X will make smaller creators more visible

For Google Play, dominating the Android ecosystem was 'existential'

Vulnerabilities in India's digital infra spur rise in cyberattacks: Experts

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence YouTuber YouTube channel YouTube videos

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesHappy Gujarati New Year 2023Latest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWholesale InflationTata Technologies IPOVirat KohliUttarakhand Tunnel CollapseWorld Cup 2023 | IND vs NZ PreviewWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DAIsro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: ReportCrude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon