Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing Phone 3a series launch on March 4: Where to watch, what to expect

Staying true to the company's signature aesthetic, Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro feature transparent back design and Glyph light interface

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British consumer technology brand Nothing is set to unveil its new Phone 3a series at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona on March 4. Alongside the successor to last year's Phone 2a, the series will introduce a new "Pro" model, marking the first time Nothing has used the title in its smartphone line-up.
 
The launch event will begin at 3:30 PM IST today and will be livestreamed on the company's official YouTube channel.
 
Nothing Phone 3a series: Launch details
  • Date: March 4, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 PM (IST)
  • Location: MWC, Barcelona
  • Live stream: Nothing's official YouTube channel
Nothing Phone 3a series: What to expect
 
 
Nothing has unveiled the design of its upcoming Phone 3a series ahead of launch. Staying true to the company's signature aesthetic, both smartphones feature a transparent back and the Glyph lighting interface. The standard Phone 3a closely resembles the Phone 2a from last year, incorporating a horizontal camera bar similar to Google's Pixel devices. Meanwhile, the Pro variant adopts a distinct approach with a circular rear camera module. Both models are equipped with a triple-camera system, likely including a telephoto lens. The Pro model appears to incorporate a periscope-style telephoto camera.

Nothing has already revealed that the Phone 3a series smartphones will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, likely Snapdragon 7s Gen three. They are also anticipated to sport a similar 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
  A notable addition to the series is an extra button on the side, which Nothing says provides access to a new software platform called "Essential Space." This platform is designed to help users "capture, organise, and take action," with AI-driven assistance. 
Regarding cameras, at least one model in the series will include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom. Software enhancements will support up to 60x digital zoom and introduce a 70mm focal length mode for portrait shots. Additionally, the primary camera in the series will feature a 50MP sensor designed to capture 64 per cent more light, improving depth and image clarity. The company has also stated that all four cameras—including the front-facing camera—will support Ultra HDR photos and 4K video recording.
 

Topics : Nothing smartphones Indian smartphone market Technology

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

