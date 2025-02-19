Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing Phone 3a series' camera layout shows telephoto sensor: Take a look

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

Nothing's upcoming Phone 3a series smartphones are set to bring significant camera upgrades. The British consumer technology company has disclosed some camera specifications, revealing that at least one model in the series will include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens. Additionally, the company has unveiled the design of the rear camera module for a Phone 3a series model, which appears to be a departure from the horizontally stacked dual-camera set-up seen on the Phone (2a).
For the uninitiated, Nothing has announced that it will be launching its Phone 3a-series smartphones on March 4. The company has also revealed that the smartphones will be available in India through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
 

Nothing Phone 3a series: Camera details
 
In a press note, Nothing highlighted that the Phone 3a series will introduce major camera improvements over its predecessor, the Phone (2a). The most notable addition will be a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, supporting 3x optical zoom and 6x in-sensor zoom. Through software optimisation, the camera will enable up to 60x digital zoom and introduce a 70mm focal length mode for portrait shots.
 
The primary camera in the Phone 3a series will feature a 50MP sensor designed to capture 64 per cent more light, enhancing depth and image clarity.
 
Confirming the inclusion of a triple-camera set-up on the rear, Nothing stated that all four cameras—including the front-facing one—will support Ultra HDR photo output and 4K video recording. Additionally, the devices will utilise Nothing's TrueLens Engine 3.0, which integrates AI-driven tone mapping and scene detection for improved image processing.
 
Nothing Phone 3a series: What to expect
 
The Phone 3a series is expected to include two models: Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. Both are anticipated to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen three processor and sport a 6.72-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They may also feature a 5000mAh battery and carry an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
In terms of camera hardware, both models are expected to house a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. However, the Pro variant is likely to feature a more advanced 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS), while the base model may include a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom capabilities.

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

