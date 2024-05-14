Apple iOS 17.5: What is new in possibly the last iOS 17 update for iPhones

Apple has released iOS 17.5, two months after the release of iOS 17.4 and a month after testing the new platform update for supported iPhones in beta. This could be the last major iOS 17 version update as Apple plans to introduce the iOS 18 with artificial intelligence-powered features at its annual developers-focused event, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), on June 10. Alongside the iOS 17.5, Apple has rolled out new platform updates for the Watch Series, HomePods, Apple TV, and Mac line of laptops and desktops.

iOS 17.5 What’s new

iOS 17.5 brings security updates, bug fixes, Apple News enhancements, and a new Pride Radiance wallpaper for the lock screen.

Apple News

Available for Apple News+ (or Apple One subscribers), the update includes offline mode in Apple News that will allow users to access some sections of the “Today feed” and “News+” tab without internet connection.

In addition, News Plus subscribers on iOS can now play Quartile, a new word game, and Game Center has been integrated into the news app, which will allow users to join the global leaderboard. Scoreboard in News and Puzzles also gives access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword and Quartiles, including stats and streaks.

Tracking Notifications

Apple has expanded its anti-stalking feature to support Google’s “Find My Device” network. Essentially, Apple iPhones on iOS 17.5 will now notify the user if it detects a compatible Bluetooth tracker following it around. This is cross-platform tracking detection and operates regardless of what operating system the device is paired with.

Other features

iOS 17.5 brings a new repair state mode, which will do away with the waiting for an hour to turn Find My off when the iPhone is taken for repair. Also included with this update is Apple’s 2024 Pride wallpaper and matching Apple Watch face that were introduced with watchOS 10.5.

The update also offers a new dynamic colour for the Podcasts widget that will change as per what you are listening to. One can also now find recently played podcasts in Spotlight search, although only the last three podcasts you listened to are available. With this update, the Books app has received a counter in the top right corner of the app's homepage. On tapping, the app takes you to your Reading Goals menu and shows you how much time you've spent reading today.

The update also comes with an Apple Universal Link for eSIM install, which gives a link instead of a QR code to activate an eSIM on your iPhone.

Some of the features may not be available in all the regions. If you are a user of the latest iPhone, you will be able to get your hands on the latest iOS.

As a part of Digital Markets Act, only for the European Union for now, Apple has allowed developers to distribute their apps directly on the web and as a result, European Union based iPhone users running iOS 17.5 can download apps directly from their respective website, eliminating the need for an app store.

How to install

To download and install the latest iOS on a compatible iPhone, go-to Settings, then General and then tap on the Software Update.

Compatibility

The update is available to iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd gen), iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE (3rd gen), iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.