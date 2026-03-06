NPCI signals identity reboot: Looks to build brand recall beyond platforms

According to people familiar with the development, the apex payments body is reviewing its brand architecture across the NPCI Group, including its subsidiaries, to bring greater harmonisation to its identity.

The push comes at a time when India’s digital payments boom has created an unusual paradox: hundreds of millions of users rely on platforms such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the RuPay card network, and toll payments through Fastag, yet relatively few recognise the institution that powers these systems. The apex payments body wants to change that.

NPCI did not respond to Business Standard’s request for comment.

The branding revamp will also seek to address deeper challenges around NPCI’s identity, including attracting technology talent and positioning the organisation as a deeptech player working across payments, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and blockchain.

“Many believe that NPCI stands for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India, when all it does is build digital payments products,” a source said, adding that it was important for people to recognise the organisation behind India’s digital payments ecosystem, which is increasingly exporting its stack globally.

The total cost of the group-level branding exercise has yet to be estimated but is expected to be sizeable given the scale of products and subsidiaries operated by NPCI.

Industry participants say the move could also help the organisation compete for specialised technology talent.

“It is always difficult for entities like NPCI to attract talent because, unlike others, it does not have an employee stock ownership plan, market-linked salaries, and other incentives available at private financial technology players. Many in the talent pool are not aware of the kind of technology work the entity does or that it was set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI),” the person quoted above said, adding that better visibility could help attract engineers and researchers.

NPCI’s quasi-regulatory positioning is by design. The organisation is a not-for-profit initiative promoted by the RBI and the Indian Banks’ Association to build and operate a retail payments infrastructure for the country.

Over the years, NPCI has expanded into a group structure with several subsidiaries, including NPCI International, NPCI Bharat BillPay, NPCI BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) Services, and NPCI Tech Solutions.

The branding review will aim to ensure clearer governance and positioning for these entities while reinforcing NPCI’s role in building large-scale digital public infrastructure.

The visibility gap

People familiar with the plan said the organisation also wants to highlight its work in emerging technologies such as AI, ML, and blockchain, where dedicated internal teams are already active.

The challenge for NPCI is partly one of visibility. Consumer-facing payment apps such as PhonePe and Google Pay, which together process more than 80 per cent of monthly UPI transactions, enjoy far greater public recall than the platform itself.

There are also international branding considerations. China’s UnionPay International is also abbreviated as UPI, which could create confusion as India’s UPI expands into global markets.

“The initiatives will bring more clarity about the entity and what we do. While people know UPI, they are also familiar with third-party apps in this growing ecosystem. NPCI would like to build its own brand recall in the same way UPI was built,” another source said.

Hiding in plain sight