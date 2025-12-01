Monday, December 01, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google set to brings new features to Messages app for Android: What's new

Google set to brings new features to Messages app for Android: What's new

Google Messages is adding new tools and design updates, while several other features continue to roll out in beta, including new link previews and updated read receipts

Google Messages

Google Messages

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Google is rolling out its Nano Banana–powered Remix tool in Messages. The messaging platform is also reportedly gaining several new features such as spam link detection, Key Verifier and more. According to a report by 9To5Google, the company is additionally testing further upgrades in the beta version, including redesigned link previews and refreshed read receipts. Here’s a look at what’s available in the stable app and what is currently being tested in beta.

Google Messages: New features

Remix with Nano Banana

 
One of the stable additions is “Remix,” powered by Google’s Nano Banana imaging tool. When users long-press a shared image, a new “Remix” option appears, allowing them to generate AI-produced variations based on prompts. The feature requires RCS messaging and is rolling out in English to several countries, including India. Google says daily usage is limited.
 

Tweaked Gallery icon

 
Google has slightly adjusted the gallery button in the compose bar, as noted by 9To5Google. The small camera symbol previously inside the icon has been removed, though the functionality remains the same.

Fullscreen Account menu

 
Google Messages now uses a full-screen account menu that provides access to Settings, your profile, Archived messages, Spam & blocked, Mark all as read, and Device pairing. The earlier partial overlay has been replaced by a full Material 3 Expressive layout.

Spam link detection

 
Google has added global alerts for suspicious links. If a message appears to contain spam, the app warns users before opening the link and blocks access to potential scam sites. Users can mark the message as “not spam” if needed.

Also Read

Vivo X300 series

Vivo X300 series with Zeiss imaging to be launched on Dec 2: What to expect

Google's new Gemini 3 AI model is now rolling out to the Gemini app, Search, AI Mode and more

Google updates Gemini 3 Pro access limits for free users: What to know

New Gemini-powered AI features in Google Maps (Image: Google)

Google Maps gets Gemini AI for navigation assistance: How is it different

Multi-account support on WhatsApp (Image: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp reportedly brings multi-account support to iOS after Android debut

YouTube Music's 2025 Recap

YouTube Music 2025 Recap arrives with AI chat for personalised insights

Key Verifier

 
Key Verifier enables users to confirm the identity of another contact through public encryption keys. These keys are presented as a QR code and can also be accessed from the Google Contacts app.

Google Messages: New features in beta

Redesigned link previews

 
According to 9To5Google, Google is testing a new layout for link previews in Messages. The refreshed design includes a taller cover image, a larger page title and a favicon next to the domain. However, the article snippet has been removed, reducing informational detail.

Mentions in group RCS chats

 
Google is reportedly rolling out support for “@” mentions in group RCS conversations. Users will be able to tag someone directly, even if that participant has muted notifications for the chat. 

MLS encryption for cross-platform RCS

 
As reported by 9To5Google, Google has begun adding MLS (Messaging Layer Security) via Universal Profile 3.0. The upgrade could enable Android and iOS to exchange end-to-end encrypted RCS messages in the future. To check if MLS is active, users can long-press a message and open the Details page.

Image viewer redesign

 
Google is testing changes to how images appear in a thread. Photos sent together are now grouped in the chat. The full-screen viewer includes a blurred background and previews of neighbouring images, while a new bottom row offers quick reactions without leaving the viewer.

Updated read receipts

 
Read receipts are being redesigned again. Indicators now appear as circular icons at the bottom-right of each message bubble. Swiping left reveals timestamps and encryption status, while another swipe allows users to reply or quote a message.

More From This Section

Nothing Phone 3a series

Nothing Phone 3a, 3a Pro get Android 16 with NothingOS 4: New features

Assassin's Creed Shadow

Assassin's Creed Shadows' story may end with Claws of Awaji, hints Ubisoft

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung One UI 8.5: Now Brief may suggest what to watch next on YouTube

Apple M5 chip

Apple may tap Intel to build M-series chips for MacBooks, iPads: Details

artificial intelligence

Balanced level of humanised AI design in chatbots enhances trust: Study

Topics : Tech News Google's AI digital messaging

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon