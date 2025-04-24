Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus 13T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched: Specs and features

OnePlus 13T with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched: Specs and features

The OnePlus 13T is currently exclusive to China, but is expected to launch globally, including in India, soon. Here are the details

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on April 24 introduced a new model in its flagship 13 series. Named the OnePlus 13T, the smartphone features a compact form factor, a large-capacity battery, and is powered by a top-end chip from Qualcomm. Moreover, it debuts OnePlus’ new action key, which replaces the traditional alert slider. The OnePlus 13T is currently exclusive to China but is expected to launch globally, including in India, soon.  READ MORE: WhatsApp announces advanced chat privacy feature: What is it, how it works
 
OnePlus 13T: Details
 
The OnePlus 13T sports a 6.32-inch fullHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz (1Hz–120Hz) and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is a 10-bit display panel with 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage. According to OnePlus, the display offers peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits for high dynamic range content and up to 800 nits in typical usage. The screen supports HDR10+, HDR Vivid and Dolby Vision.
 
 
The OnePlus 13T measures 8.15 mm at its thinnest point and weighs 185 g. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, and comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.
 
On the imaging front, the OnePlus 13T sports dual 50-megapixel camera sensors on the rear, both assisted by optical image stabilisation. At the front, the smartphone features a 16 MP camera sensor.

The OnePlus 13T is equipped with a 6,260 mAh battery, supported by 80W wired charging.
 
The smartphone is available in morning mist grey, powder, and ink black colours.
 
Among its key features, the OnePlus 13T introduces a new customisable action key, replacing the traditional alert slider. Similar to Apple’s Action Button, the action key can be assigned different functions – such as translator, clipboard, alerts, AI, night mode, torch, voice recording and camera. Users can also choose to assign no function to the key. In China, the smartphone runs on OPPO ColorOS 15 and offers artificial intelligence features powered by DeepSeek models.
OnePlus 13T: Specifications
  • Display: 6.32-inch fullHD+ OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit with support for HDR10+, HDR Vivid, and Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • Rear camera: 50 MP main with autofocus and OIS + 50 MP telephoto with OIS
  • Front camera: 16 MP
  • Battery: 6,260 mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired, USB Type-C
  • Thickness: 8.15 mm
  • Weight: 185 g

Topics : OnePlus Chinese smartphones smartphones Technology

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

