OPPO Reno 12 series India launch at 12pm: Where to watch and what to expect

The Reno 12 series smartphones will debut with OPPO's first wave of artificial intelligence features, which will span across imaging, communications, and productivity aspects

Oppo Reno 12 series

Oppo Reno 12 series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China’s OPPO is set to launch the Reno 12 series smartphones in India on July 12. The series will comprise two identical looking models – the Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro – with different processors and imaging configurations. Both the smartphones, however, will debut with OPPO’s first wave of artificial intelligence features, which will span across imaging, communications, and productivity aspects.

OPPO Reno 12 series: Where to watch

OPPO is hosting an in-person event in Delhi that will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel and social media channels for the online audience. The event will kick off at 12 pm on July 12. You can watch the OPPO Reno 12 series launch here through the video embedded towards the end of this article.
Oppo Reno 12 series: What to expect

AI features

The Reno 12 series will debut OPPO’s AI-powered media editing tools such as “AI Best Face”, “AI Eraser 2.0”, and more. OPPO said its AI Best Face feature recognises human faces, expressions, and improves images with the help of AI. For the AI Eraser, OPPO said that this feature offers up to 98 per cent image recognition accuracy, allowing users to remove distractions from images. The smartphone will also come with the “AI Clear Face” feature that OPPO said reduces distortions on up to 10 people, enhancing the clarity of group shots.

Apart from media editing tools, the smartphones will offer text generation and summarisation capabilities across various apps and services. For example, the “AI Recording” summary that transcribes voice recording or AI summary for summarising articles and long-form text from the web. The smartphones will have an “AI Writer” feature, too, that will essentially function like a writing assistant.

AI integration will be available in other areas as well, especially in connectivity. OPPO said the Reno 12 series will feature AI LinkBoost, which detects when the network connectivity is weak and optimises accordingly.

OPPO Reno 12 Pro: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz Refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary, 50MP Telephoto, 8MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • OS: ColorOS 14 based on Android 14
OPPO Reno 12: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz Refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • OS: ColorOS 14 based on Android 14

Oppo Reno 12 series Launch event: Livestream


First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

