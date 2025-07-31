OnePlus Independence day sale: Check deals on phones, earbuds, and tablets

OnePlus has announced Independence day sale in which the Chinese electronics maker is offering deals across its product lineup, including the recently launched Nord 5 series and Buds 4, and OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus Pad Go, and more. The recently launched OnePlus Pad Lite will also be available during the sale period with introductory offers. The sale will be live on the OnePlus official web store and at experience stores. Moreover, the offers will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and at Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. Here are the details.
OnePlus Independence Day Sale
- Date: July 31, 2025
The Pad Lite will go on sale from August 1.
OnePlus Nord 5
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 35,999
Offers
- Instant bank discount of Rs 2,250 on all variants from select bank cards.
- No-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) payment plan for up to six months on select bank cards.
OnePlus Nord CE5
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 22,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999
Offers
- Instant bank discount of Rs 2,250 on all variants from select bank cards.
- No-cost EMI payment plan of up to six months.
OnePlus 13
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 76,999
- 24GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 84,999
Offers
- Limited period discount of Rs 7,000.
- No-cost EMI payment plan of up to nine months.
OnePlus 13s
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999
Offers
- Discounts of up to Rs 5,000 with select bank cards.
- No-cost EMI payment plan of up to nine months.
OnePlus 13R
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 42,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 49,999
Offers
- Limited period discount of Rs 5,000 (16GB+512GB) and Rs 3,000 (12GB+256GB)
- Addition Rs 3,000 from select banks on eligible payment options.
OnePlus Pad Lite
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 15,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE): Rs 17,999
Offers
- Bank discount of up to Rs 2,000
- No-cost EMI payment plan for up to six months.
Other deals
- OnePlus Buds 4: Discount of Rs 500 from select banks.
- OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3: Discount of Rs 150 from select banks.
- OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Limited period discount of Rs 2,000. Additionally, discounts of Rs 1,000 from select bank cards.
- OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Limited-time price drop of Rs 400. Instant discount of Rs 300 from select banks.