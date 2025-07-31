Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Independence day sale: Check deals on phones, earbuds, and tablets

OnePlus Independence day sale: Check deals on phones, earbuds, and tablets

OnePlus Independence day sale kicks off from July 31 on its official web store, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Blinkit. The offers will also be available at Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales

OnePlus Independence day sale offers deals discounts

OnePlus Independence day sale

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OnePlus has announced Independence day sale in which the Chinese electronics maker is offering deals across its product lineup, including the recently launched Nord 5 series and Buds 4, and OnePlus 13 series, OnePlus Pad Go, and more. The recently launched OnePlus Pad Lite will also be available during the sale period with introductory offers. The sale will be live on the OnePlus official web store and at experience stores. Moreover, the offers will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and at Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. Here are the details.

OnePlus Independence Day Sale

  • Date: July 31, 2025
The Pad Lite will go on sale from August 1.
 

OnePlus Nord 5

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 29,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 32,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 35,999

Offers

  • Instant bank discount of Rs 2,250 on all variants from select bank cards.
  • No-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) payment plan for up to six months on select bank cards.

OnePlus Nord CE5

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 22,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 24,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 26,999

Offers

  • Instant bank discount of Rs 2,250 on all variants from select bank cards.
  • No-cost EMI payment plan of up to six months.

OnePlus 13

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 76,999
  • 24GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 84,999

Offers

  • Limited period discount of Rs 7,000.
  • No-cost EMI payment plan of up to nine months.

OnePlus 13s

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999

Offers

  • Discounts of up to Rs 5,000 with select bank cards.
  • No-cost EMI payment plan of up to nine months.

OnePlus 13R

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 42,999 
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 49,999

Offers

  • Limited period discount of Rs 5,000 (16GB+512GB) and Rs 3,000 (12GB+256GB)
  • Addition Rs 3,000 from select banks on eligible payment options.

OnePlus Pad Lite

  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 15,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi + 4G LTE): Rs 17,999

Offers

  • Bank discount of up to Rs 2,000
  • No-cost EMI payment plan for up to six months. 

Other deals

  • OnePlus Buds 4: Discount of Rs 500 from select banks.
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3: Discount of Rs 150 from select banks.
  • OnePlus Buds Pro 3: Limited period discount of Rs 2,000. Additionally, discounts of Rs 1,000 from select bank cards.
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro: Limited-time price drop of Rs 400. Instant discount of Rs 300 from select banks.

More From This Section

Dropbox Passwords

Dropbox to shut password manager service by October 28: How to export data

Nothing Phone 3 with Glyph Matrix display

Nothing Phone 3: Android 16 closed beta trials set to kick off from August

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: July 31 redeem codes to win in-game rewards and more

Google

Google to invest $6 billion in 1-GW data centre project in Andhra Pradesh

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

NoBroker's Convozen AI unveils no-code platform for WhatsApp agents

Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India OnePlus sale Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayITC Q1 Results PreviewTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon