OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite with Sony LYT camera launching on June 24: Details

The OnePlus Nord CE4 will be powered by a 5,500mAh battery and will sport a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has announced that the Nord CE4 Lite 5G smartphone will be launching in India during a special launch event on June 24. While announcing the launch of the smartphone, OnePlus has also revealed some key specification details about the smartphone, including the camera sensor, display panel, and battery capacity. Here are the details:

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Details
Said to be a more affordable version of the Nord CE4 smartphone, which launched in April this year, the Nord CE4 Lite has been confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Although the teaser image shows a dual camera setup on the back, details about the secondary camera have not been revealed by the company.

In a press note released by the company, OnePlus revealed that the Nord CE4 Lite 5G smartphone will sport an AMOLED display panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,100 nits peak brightness. Additionally, the smartphone will be powered by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging. The company said that the smartphone will also get 5W reverse charging capability.

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.67-inch fullHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP (Sony LYT-600) primary with OIS + 2 MP depth sensor
  • Front Camera: 16 MP
  • Battery: 5,500mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC wired, 5W reverse wired charging support
  • OS: Android 14
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

