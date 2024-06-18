Business Standard
Jio network down? Users unable to access internet, complain on social media

According to Downdetector, the outage has affected over 54 per cent of users who are experiencing issues with mobile internet

Photo: Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Jio users across India have been left in the lurch today when consumers were unable to access mobile internet services. Complaints flooded social media platforms as users reported being unable to use apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, X, Snapchat, YouTube, and Google.

According to Downdetector, the outage has affected over 54 per cent of users who are experiencing issues with mobile internet, while 38 per cent are facing problems with Jio Fiber, and 7 per cent are dealing with disruptions in mobile networks.
Despite the widespread outage, Jio has yet to release an official statement.
Topics : Jio Fiber Jio network Reliance Jio BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 3:56 PM IST

