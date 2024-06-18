Jio network down? Users unable to access internet, complain on social media

Jio users across India have been left in the lurch today when consumers were unable to access mobile internet services. Complaints flooded social media platforms as users reported being unable to use apps like WhatsApp, Instagram, X, Snapchat, YouTube, and Google.

According to Downdetector, the outage has affected over 54 per cent of users who are experiencing issues with mobile internet, while 38 per cent are facing problems with Jio Fiber, and 7 per cent are dealing with disruptions in mobile networks.

Despite the widespread outage, Jio has yet to release an official statement.