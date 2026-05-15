OpenAI brings Codex to ChatGPT on iOS and Android: Here's what it can do

OpenAI has started rolling out Codex support inside the ChatGPT mobile app, allowing users to monitor and manage AI-assisted coding tasks directly from their smartphones. Available in preview on iOS and Android, the update lets users stay connected to ongoing Codex work running on laptops, remote development machines, or managed cloud environments without needing to sit in front of a computer.

The company said the feature is designed for longer-running coding tasks where users may need to step in occasionally to review progress, approve actions, or provide additional instructions.

Users can now follow coding tasks from their phones

Codex, OpenAI’s AI-powered coding system, has so far primarily operated through desktop environments. With the new update, users can connect the ChatGPT mobile app to machines where Codex is already active and access live project activity remotely.

According to OpenAI, the app mirrors the current state of the connected environment, including active threads, approvals, plugins, and project context. This means users can check outputs, review test results, approve commands, change models, or start new requests from their phones while the actual work continues on the connected machine.

The company clarified that files, permissions, credentials, and local configurations remain stored on the original system where Codex is operating. The phone acts as a remote interface, receiving updates such as screenshots, terminal activity, code changes, and test outputs in real time.

One of the examples showcased by OpenAI included a user asking for the latest files from a folder and sending them to someone on Slack. Another example included rendering a video and sharing it with the team on Slack. If Codex is performing a task that requires user permission, it will send a notification to the phone, from where the user can approve it.

Positioned around long-running AI work

A major focus of the update is handling tasks that may take extended periods to complete. OpenAI said AI agents are increasingly being used for longer workflows that still require occasional human input during important decision points.

The company described scenarios where a user could begin investigating a software bug from their phone, approve a coding decision during a commute, or ask Codex to summarise customer support discussions before a meeting. Another use case involves sending a new idea to Codex while away from a desk so the system can begin working on it immediately.

Rollout begins across ChatGPT plans

Codex inside the ChatGPT mobile app is rolling out in preview for iOS and Android users across all ChatGPT plans, including Free and Go, in supported regions. Users need the latest versions of both the ChatGPT mobile app and the Codex macOS app to access the feature.

OpenAI said support for connecting smartphones to the Codex app on Windows will be added later.