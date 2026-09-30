OpenAI DevDay 2026: Dots agent, GPT-6.1 Sol, new plans and more announced

OpenAI announced several products and features at its DevDay 2026 event on September 29, including always-on AI agents called Dots, GPT-6.1 Sol model, a new ChatGPT collaborative workspace, cloud-based Codex and new APIs for developers. The company also introduced a $500 monthly Pro plan with access to its fastest AI service tier.

The announcements span ChatGPT, Codex, AI models, APIs and tools for developers. Here is everything OpenAI announced at DevDay 2026.

Dots are OpenAI’s always-on AI agents

OpenAI introduced Dots, AI agents designed to keep working on tasks after the initial instruction. Dots are powered by GPT-6 Astra and have their own cloud computer and browser, allowing them to use connected tools and services while working towards a goal. OpenAI says Dots can also handle recurring work, follow up on tasks and delegate some work to sub-agents.

A Dot can work across ChatGPT, text messages, email and Slack. It can use information from connected services to act on a task rather than waiting for every individual instruction.

For example, OpenAI demonstrated a Dot helping with dinner plans. It could see that a user was working through dinner from their calendar, then suggest food delivery options with prices. In another example, a Dot worked with a user on launching a website.

Dots are here! A new way to use AI that works 24/7 for you; get more of your time and attention back to work at a higher level.https://t.co/Kp4fPSGUTT — Sam Altman (@sama) September 29, 2026

OpenAI has also added controls for how Dots can act. Users can set rules and permissions, including requiring confirmation before certain actions. This is important because a Dot can continue operating after the initial conversation rather than stopping when the chat ends.

Dots are initially available to ChatGPT Pro, Business Premium and Enterprise users, with OpenAI also testing specialist Dots for specific business roles.

GPT-6.1 Sol and Ultrafast

OpenAI also introduced GPT-6.1 Sol, the latest model in its GPT-6 family. The company describes it as delivering performance close to GPT-6 Astra while costing less, with a focus on coding, computer use and professional workloads.

GPT-6.1 Sol has a 1.05 million-token context window and can generate up to 128,000 output tokens. It supports reasoning effort levels from low to maximum.

OpenAI's safety testing found GPT-6.1 Sol scored higher than GPT-6 Sol in five of eight production safety categories. In cybersecurity testing, it also showed higher exploit-generation success than the earlier Sol model, while remaining below GPT-6 Astra in the reported tests.

OpenAI also introduced Ultrafast, a faster service tier for GPT-6 Astra. It is available in ChatGPT Work and Codex, with the highest-speed access also included in the new higher priced Pro plan.

ChatGPT gets Space for team projects

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Space, a shared workspace where people and AI can work on the same projects.

Space allows teams to share goals, conversations and work, with ChatGPT helping create and update project material. The feature is available for Pro, Business and Enterprise users on desktop and web, with some capabilities rolling out separately.

OpenAI also announced Living Pages, which allow people and AI to work together on documents that can be updated as a project develops.

Codex moves into the cloud

OpenAI introduced Codex Cloud, allowing developers to start and continue coding tasks from desktop, web or mobile.

Each task gets an isolated cloud environment containing the project's repositories, tools and dependencies. Tasks can continue running even when the user's computer is asleep.

OpenAI is also expanding Codex access across its business products, with administrators able to control cloud access in managed workspaces.

New APIs for AI agents

OpenAI announced new developer tools for building agents that can use software and make decisions.

The Agents API adds computer-use capabilities, allowing developers to build agents that can operate software. OpenAI also added support for multi-agent orchestration, tool search and context compaction.

The Decisions API is designed for situations where an application needs an AI model to select from a defined set of answers. OpenAI showed applications such as classification, routing and deciding the next action for an agent. The API was announced in limited preview.

OpenAI also announced Codex Security Cloud, which can scan software repositories, investigate security issues and prepare fixes.

New Pro 500 plan

OpenAI introduced ChatGPT Pro 500, a $500-per-month subscription with the highest included usage among its Pro plans and access to Astra Ultrafast.

The plan is available through ChatGPT on the web. Users on Pro 100 or Pro 200 can purchase additional credits, but those plans do not include access to Astra Ultrafast.