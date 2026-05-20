Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI founding member Andrej Karpathy joins Anthropic for research

OpenAI founding member Andrej Karpathy joins Anthropic for research

Karpathy, a prominent figure in the artificial intelligence industry, previously helped lead the team behind Tesla's Autopilot system before returning to OpenAI

Andrej Karpathy

Andrej Karpathy | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Carmen Arroyo
 
Andrej Karpathy, a founding member of OpenAI who later went to work for Tesla Inc., has joined Anthropic PBC to do research and development focused on helping train new artificial intelligence models. 
 
Karpathy, a prominent figure in the artificial intelligence industry, previously helped lead the team behind Tesla’s Autopilot system before returning to OpenAI. He left the ChatGPT maker for a second time last year and launched a startup focused on AI and education. 
 
“I am very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D,” Karpathy said in a social media post on Tuesday. “I remain deeply passionate about education and plan to resume my work on it in time.”
 
 
Anthropic also recently recruited Ross Nordeen, one of xAI’s founding members who had previously worked for Musk at Tesla.
 

More From This Section

Google Search

Why Google's AI Search rollout may change how people navigate internet

Google announced new workspace apps, and more at IO 2026 event

Google I/O 2026: New workspace apps announced, Flow gets Omni Flash, more

Google IO 2026: Android XR-based 'Audio Glasses' previewed, launching soon

Google IO 2026: Android XR-based 'Audio Glasses' previewed, launching soon

Meta

Meta reportedly offers rival AI chatbots limited free access to WhatsApp

Microsoft logo, Microsoft

Microsoft's biggest India data centre on track to go live in mid-2026

Topics : OpenAI artifical intelligence AI Models AI research park

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance