OpenAI founding member Andrej Karpathy joins Anthropic for research

By Carmen Arroyo

Andrej Karpathy, a founding member of OpenAI who later went to work for Tesla Inc., has joined Anthropic PBC to do research and development focused on helping train new artificial intelligence models.

Karpathy, a prominent figure in the artificial intelligence industry, previously helped lead the team behind Tesla’s Autopilot system before returning to OpenAI. He left the ChatGPT maker for a second time last year and launched a startup focused on AI and education.

“I am very excited to join the team here and get back to R&D,” Karpathy said in a social media post on Tuesday. “I remain deeply passionate about education and plan to resume my work on it in time.”

Anthropic also recently recruited Ross Nordeen, one of xAI’s founding members who had previously worked for Musk at Tesla.