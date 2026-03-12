Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI may bring Sora's video generation capabilities to ChatGPT: Report

OpenAI may integrate Sora into ChatGPT, letting users create AI videos directly in chat, a move that could expand access but may also raise concerns around deepfakes and misuse

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

OpenAI’s video generation tool Sora is expected to be integrated directly into ChatGPT, according to a report by The Verge, citing The Information. The move is expected to allow users to create AI-generated videos inside ChatGPT instead of accessing the tool separately. The integration could make Sora more widely accessible, as several users already generate text and images through ChatGPT. However, the integration may also raise concerns about the spread of deepfakes and other forms of misleading AI-generated content.

What does Sora app do

According to OpenAI, Sora allows users to generate new videos based on text prompts, remix existing content and discover creations through a personalised feed. One of the key features is Cameos, which lets users insert themselves or friends into AI-generated scenes. Cameos require a one-time video and audio recording to capture likeness and voice. Users maintain full control over their Cameos, including revoking access or removing videos that include their image. The app was launched as a competitor to Meta’s Vibes, which allows users to create, remix and explore AI-generated video and audio content. 
 
 
OpenAI’s Sora could become part of ChatGPT
 
Sora is currently available through its own website or a standalone application. However, the report mentioned that the tool has not reached the same level of popularity as ChatGPT. Integrating Sora directly into ChatGPT could help bring the video generator to a much larger audience.

The reported move would follow a similar approach taken by OpenAI last year, when it added image generation features to ChatGPT. By embedding these tools inside the chatbot, users can generate content without leaving the main platform. If the integration goes ahead, ChatGPT users would be able to generate videos using text prompts within the chat interface itself. This could make AI video creation easier and more accessible for everyday users. 
 
Concerns around deepfakes and misuse
 
While the integration could expand access to AI video tools, it may also increase concerns about misuse. According to the report cited by The Verge, making Sora available within ChatGPT could lead to a larger number of deepfake videos being created.
 
OpenAI launched Sora in October last year. According to the report, some users created highly realistic but misleading videos using the tool, including deepfakes of historical figures such as Martin Luther King Jr. The report also noted instances where the generated videos included copyrighted material.
 
Greater accessibility through ChatGPT could make it easier for users to create similar content. The report mentioned that some experts also worry that users may attempt to bypass the safety restrictions built into the system.
 

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

