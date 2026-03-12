WhatsApp launches parent-managed accounts for pre-teens: How to set up

WhatsApp is rolling out parent-managed accounts for pre-teens, which will let parents or guardians set up and supervise WhatsApp usage for young users. The feature will allow pre-teens to communicate through messaging and calls on the platform, while giving parents more control over privacy, contacts, and group participation. WhatsApp said that the rollout is expected to expand gradually over the coming months.

According to WhatsApp, Parent-managed accounts will be available for users under 13 years of age, or below the minimum age required to use WhatsApp in their country. To create these accounts, a parent or guardian must be at least 18 years old and use the latest version of WhatsApp on Android or iPhone.

WhatsApp for Pre-teen: How parent-managed accounts work

According to WhatsApp’s support page, in some regions, app stores operated by Apple or Google may share a child’s age range with WhatsApp based on local legal requirements, instead of the information being entered manually during setup. If users believe the age range shared is incorrect or want more details, they can review their device settings or visit the help centres of Apple or Google.

Parental controls and safety features

The parent-managed system introduces several tools designed to help guardians oversee how younger users interact on WhatsApp. Parents can decide who is allowed to contact the child’s account and which groups they are able to join. They can also review message requests from unknown contacts before interaction happens.

In addition, parents can manage privacy settings directly from the linked account. Access to these controls on the child’s phone is restricted behind the parent PIN, meaning only the parent or guardian can modify them.

Privacy and encryption

WhatsApp says that conversations on parent-managed accounts will still use the platform's standard end-to-end encryption, meaning messages and calls remain private and cannot be read or heard by WhatsApp itself. The company said the feature is intended to support how families already use the app to stay in touch. The rollout will expand gradually as WhatsApp collects feedback from users and families.

How to set up WhatsApp account for pre-teens

Download WhatsApp on your child’s phone

As a parent, you can download WhatsApp and set up a parent-managed account for your child.

Download WhatsApp Messenger from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your child’s device.

Choose your language and tap Agree and continue.

Tap More options and select Create a parent-managed account.

Register and verify your child’s phone number.

Enter your child’s birthday and confirm their age.

Tap Continue to link to a parent’s account.

Link to your child’s account from your phone.

Scan the QR code displayed on your child’s device with your phone's camera and tap the link to be taken to WhatsApp.

Tap Agree and continue.

Verify you’re an adult.

Create a 6-digit parent PIN.

This PIN is required to access and make changes to your child’s privacy settings and should not be shared with your child.

Confirm your parent PIN and then Next.

Tap Done and finish account setup on your child’s device.

Finish account setup on your child’s device