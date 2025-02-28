Friday, February 28, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI releases GPT-4.5 AI model with greater 'EQ': All you need to know

OpenAI releases GPT-4.5 AI model with greater 'EQ': All you need to know

OpenAI said that GPT-4.5 has been trained on data derived from smaller models, enhancing its steerability and ability to grasp nuance

GPT 4.5

GPT 4.5 model (Image: OpenAI)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence company OpenAI has introduced GPT-4.5, calling it its largest and most advanced chat model to date. The company said the new AI model enhances natural interactions, improves user intent comprehension, and demonstrates a greater "EQ" (emotional quotient). GPT-4.5 is currently available as a research preview for ChatGPT Pro subscribers and developers worldwide.
 
GPT-4.5: What's new
 
OpenAI said GPT-4.5 builds on GPT-4o to be a more general-purpose model rather than focusing primarily on STEM-related reasoning. The model has been trained using a combination of new supervision techniques and traditional methods like supervised fine-tuning (SFT) and reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), similar to GPT-4o.
 

Also Read

Deepseek

China's DeepSeek cuts off-peak pricing for developers by up to 75%

Alibaba

Alibaba to release open-source version of video, image generating AI model

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC has jurisdiction to hear ChatGPT case, amicus curiae tells court

OpenAI Operator

OpenAI expands 'Operator' AI agent to India and more regions: What is it?

lenso2025

Scarily Accurate Facial Recognition Tech - Lenso.ai

The company highlighted that GPT-4.5 has been trained on data derived from smaller models, enhancing its steerability and ability to grasp nuance. This results in more natural interactions and better alignment with user intent. The model also has a broader knowledge base.
 
Unlike OpenAI's reasoning models, GPT-4.5 "doesn't think before it responds." Instead, it excels at interpreting subtle cues and demonstrating emotional intelligence, making it well-suited for tasks such as writing, designing, programming, and solving practical problems. OpenAI noted that it is still assessing the model's full capabilities and expects it to have unexpected applications.
 
In terms of safety, OpenAI said internal evaluations of GPT-4.5 found no significant increase in risks compared to existing models. Additionally, the model is expected to reduce hallucinations and provide more reliable responses across a wide range of topics.
 
GPT-4.5: Availability
 
GPT-4.5 is available for ChatGPT Pro subscribers on web, mobile, and desktop through the model picker. OpenAI will roll it out to Plus and Team users next week, followed by Enterprise and Edu users the following week.
 
Users can continue accessing features such as Search, Canvas, and file uploads with GPT-4.5. However, multimodal capabilities like Voice Mode, video, and screen sharing are not yet supported in ChatGPT.
 

More From This Section

Apple iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e joins Apple's made-in-India line-up, goes on sale: Details here

In 2019, a team of Google researchers said they had built a machine capable of performing tasks that were not possible with traditional supercomputers. They described this machine, called a quantum computer, as a turning point in the evolution of inf

Amazon's cloud unit builds first quantum computing chip called 'Ocelot'

Perplexity AI (Image: AI Magazine)

Perplexity AI targets 1 mn user sign-ups by mid-March, may offer free plan

HONOR 200 Pro

HONOR 200 series gets MagicOS 9.0 update with new AI features: What's new

Google Translate appGoogle Translate app

Google Translate to soon get AI features for tone customisation, insights

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon