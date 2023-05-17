Play Store service fees lowest among major app stores, says Google

Elaborating on the investments part, the company said it ensures a safe and secure experience for users by employing an expansive malware scanning system, which analyses billions of apps daily. Besides, it allows developers to leverage powerful data and analytics dashboards in the Play Console to understand their audience and identify growth opportunities. Additionally, it allows developers to experiment, beta test new features, optimise store listings and analyse app performance to continuously improve their offerings. Google said its Play platform enables convenient and secure monetisation of apps and in-app content in over 180 global markets, providing access to local payment options like UPI and recharge codes, along with monetisation tools. The company added that these investments have helped Indian developers create jobs, reach a global audience of 2.5 billion monthly active users across 190 markets and grow financially.

Google India on Wednesday released a blogpost expressing its commitment in supporting the country’s growing app ecosystem over the past decade through its investments in Android and Google Play. The company said it charges the lowest service fees among the major app stores. According to the company, only 3 per cent of developers in India sell digital goods or services and therefore would need to pay a service fee. And for the vast majority of developers, service fees are 15 per cent or less — due to the range of pricing programs Google Play offers. Google estimates less than 60 of the over 200,000 Indian developers on Google Play currently could pay a service fee of above 15 per cent. According to the company, this fee is further reduced by 4 per cent if a user pays through an alternative billing system.